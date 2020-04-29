'NASA at Home' is bringing space to you daily with incredible resources for all ages

Stuck at home? You can now explore the cosmos from the comfort of your living room.

NASA has taken to social media to engage and educate people across the world with a new initiative called NASA at Home . This is a free online resource for people of all ages looking to learn and get excited about science and space while staying at home.

NASA at Home has activities and resources for people of all ages and is designed to be a helpful tool for families and students. It's an online platform made up of a wealth of videos, podcasts, e-books, instructions for at-home projects and features virtual tours of incredible technology like NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station. The initiative also includes access to formal lesson plans and amazing images and stories about space and science. The platform even includes an app that allows you to virtually pilot a NASA aircraft!



Visit the NASA at Home website for daily space activities!

More details:

NASA has launched their "NASA at Home" initiative to provide free online resources for people of all ages. (Image credit: NASA)

"We know people everywhere, especially students, are looking for ways to get out of the house without leaving their house," Bettina Inclán, the associate administrator for NASA's Office of Communications, said in a NASA statement . "NASA has a way for them to look to the skies and see themselves in space with their feet planted safely on the ground, but their imaginations are free to explore everywhere we go. We've put that information at their fingertips. We hope everyone takes a few moments to explore NASA at Home."

For older students or adults looking to get involved, the initiative includes citizen scientist opportunities that allow you to contribute to real, ongoing research. You can search for everything from alien planets to signs of life out in the solar system.

NASA at Home also includes videos that will air on NASA Television every weekday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT (1400 to 2000 GMT). The initiative will also run videos on Instagram live. Every weekday starting at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch reads children's books on Instagram live.

To keep up with all that NASA at Home has to offer, you can check-in at their website here or always search the hashtag #NASAatHome.