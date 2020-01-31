Live Science launches the 'Life's Little Mysteries' podcast! Get ready for far-out science questions (and answers)

Hey, space fans!

We may love space at Space.com, but that doesn't mean that we don't love all the other realms of science, too. In fact, we depend on our friends at Live Science to keep us posted on the latest and greatest discoveries across the science realm. Why DO we have fingerprints anyway? And what might happen if Earth's magnetic field just disappeared? Well, Live Science has you covered in the new "Life's Little Mysteries" podcast.

Starring Live Science senior writer Mindy Weisberger and editor-in-chief Jeanna Bryner, the new podcast will answer your questions about science mysteries big and small. They'll tackle ancient civilizations; our planet Earth and the solar system; the creatures and technologies that surround us; and even our own bodies.

You can even submit your own questions on Live Science Forums.

In the first episode, Mindy and Jeanna dive deep into Earth's ocean (figuratively) to answer that burning question: How much of the ocean is whale pee? (Yuck.) They'll also tackle some serious mysteries, like why our oceans are salty and could they ever boil away? (We hope not.)

Check out the Life's Little Mysteries podcast Apple podcasts, Spotify and Audioboom.

We hope you enjoy!