Werner Herzog documentary 'Last Exit: Space' coming to Discovery+ this year

A new out-of-this-world documentary, "Last Exit: Space," is coming to Discovery+ from legendary filmmaker Werner Herzog.

The new documentary is set to look at humanity's push for space exploration and colonization. There are more than 100 billion planets in the Milky Way alone; could one of them be our new home?

Available to stream later this year, "Last Exit: Space" will take viewers on a galactic journey across our planet, up into the night sky and beyond. Monthly subscriptions to Discovery Plus start from $4.99 a month, but you can also start a seven-day free trial of the service.

Director, Rudolph Herzog (left) and Narrator and Executive Producer, Werner Herzog (right)

This latest documentary is an exciting addition to an already strong commitment to space programming from the network. For example, Discovery's coverage of SpaceX's historic Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station won the 2021 Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Special Event.

"Mankind's quest to become space colonists has always been a fascination — the cutting-edge technology it requires, and the geniuses, dreamers and mavericks who lead this ambition," said the documentary's director, Rudolph Herzog, who is Werner's son. (Werner Herzog is the film's executive producer and narrator.).

"Last Exit is a brand-new creative collaboration for my father and me, and we are thrilled to be doing it with such forward-thinking partners," he added.

Discovery airs over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and is shown in nearly 50 languages and in 220 countries around the world.

"We are honored to work with Werner and Rudolph Herzog, who are uniquely suited to tell a story of such grand ambition and scale," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP of Content and Commercial Strategy at Discovery.

"With Discovery's strong history of creative leadership for stories covering exploration, space and science, Discovery Plus is the perfect streaming home for 'Last Exit: Space.'"

