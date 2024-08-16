Astrophotographers capture rare Jupiter and Mars encounter (photos)

The two planets won't appear this close together in the night sky until 2033.

Bushy trees form a low horizon in front of backgound buildings, barely breaching the trees' line. Above, a vast night sky with blue lines connecting light points to show constellations. The outline of a medium sized orange circle captures Mars and Jupiter.
On the mornings surrounding Wednesday, Aug. 14, the orbital motion of the red planet Mars carried it very closely past brilliant, white Jupiter. (Image credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

On Aug. 14, avid astrophotographers turned their attention to the sky a couple of hours before sunrise and captured a rare planetary "meet-up" between Jupiter and Mars. 

It's been over two years since Jupiter and Mars appeared this close together in the night sky and we'll have to wait until 2033 to see such a close encounter unfold again. 

With Jupiter shining at magnitude -2.2 and Mars at +0.8, Jupiter outshined Mars by a factor of nearly 16 to 1, but that didn't stop the two from putting on quite the show. 

"For a brief moment in time, it presented a fantastic celestial display," photographer Josh Dury told Space.com in an email.

Dury captured this incredible photograph from the summit of Glastonbury Tor, overlooking the Mendips in Somerset, U.K. 

The conjunction between Jupiter and Mars along with a Perseid meteor to the right.  (Image credit: Josh Dury)

"The photograph itself captures the perspective of the alignment alongside a once-in-a-lifetime chance of a Perseid meteor entering the frame," Dury explained.

"It was a shock surprise to find this in my rushes and for me really delivers the magic and beauty of the cosmos with Jupiter and Mars being the two celestial objects that inspired me into the world of astronomy. A pertinent moment for sure," Dury continued.

Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi of the Virtual Telescope Project livestreamed the conjunction from his view over Maciano, Italy and captured this beautifully detailed image of Jupiter and Mars sharing the same spot in a sky filled with stars. 

The two planets came as close as within a quarter-of-a-degree, or about 50% of the angular size of the lunar disk.

Jupiter shines bright just above Mars in this detailed view from Italy.  (Image credit: Gianluca Masi/Virtual Telescope Project)

Lorenzo Di Cola also captured the conjunction over L'Aquila Italy. Both Jupiter and Mars were visible to the naked eye in the constellation Taurus during the cozy meet-up.

Jupiter and Mars shine brightly over L'Aquila, Italy, on Aug. 14, 2024. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Composition image showing Jupiter and Mars rising through the sky.  (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The photographer also took this amazing composition image made up of nine interval timer photos showing the two planets rising through the sky. Mars and Jupiter are visible in conjunction and if you look carefully you can even see some of Jupiter's moons.

During the conjunction, Ganymede and Callisto were visible next to Jupiter, with Io and Europa situated between Jupiter and Callisto. 

In the image below (to enlarge using the button in the top right corner) you can see bright Jupiter on the right and Mars on the very left. Now, focus on Jupiter. To the lower left of the planet, there is a tiny speck of light. This is Ganymede. Toward the upper right of the planet, you can just about make out a trail of three small dots of light. The closest one to Jupiter is Io, then it's Europa and Callisto.

Jupiter and Mars in conjunction, with Jupiter's moons Ganymede, Callisto, Io and Europa visible near the gas giant. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many people also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share some incredible photos of the planetary meet-up.

Former astronaut Chris Hadfield shared his friend Andrew Yee's photograph of Jupiter and Mars shining over Toronto, Canada. 

Meanwhile, astronomer Damian Peach captured the duo during the morning twilight. 

"Both planets are very close together with obvious colour difference easily visible to the naked eye. Aldebaran and The Hyades are at right. A striking sight!" Peach wrote in a post on X.

Photographer David Costello really hit the jackpot with this one. Jupiter, Mars and the northern lights were all visible from Wicklow, Ireland!

Daisy Dobrijevic
Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

  • Wolfshadw
    Didn't know that it was going to happen and (unfortunately) it's was pouring rain yesterday morning (Aug 14th). This morning, however, I glanced up on my way to work and noticed Jupiter had a nearby "companion". Figured it was Mars, but wasn't sure until I saw this article.

    Always enjoy looking up at the night sky.

    -Wolf sends
    Reply