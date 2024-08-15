India launching Earth-observing satellite tonight on 3rd mission of new rocket

India's EOS-08 Earth-observation satellite is seen before encapsulation inside the payload fairing of its SSLV rocket.

India plans to launch an advanced Earth-observing satellite tonight (Aug. 15), on the third-ever mission of its new SSLV rocket.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's EOS-08 spacecraft is scheduled to lift off atop the 112-foot-tall (34 meters) SSLV — short for Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — from Satish Dhawan Space Centre tonight at 11:47 p.m. EDT (0347 GMT and 9:17 a.m. India Standard Time on Aug. 16).

If ISRO streams the launch live, as expected, you'll be able to watch it here at Space.com.

This will be the third flight for the SSLV. Its debut, in August 2022, ended in failure: The rocket deployed its two payloads — the EOS-02 Earth-observing satellite and a tiny student-built cubesat — into the wrong orbit, and they fell back to Earth in relatively short order.

The SSLV bounced back on its second flight, which occurred in February 2023. The rocket successfully deployed its three payloads — EOS-07 and two cubesats — into their designated 280-mile-high (450 kilometers) circular orbits.

On this third flight, the rocket will aim to deploy EOS-08 into a circular orbit with an altitude of 295 miles (475 km), according to ISRO. Once up there and fully checked out, the 387-pound (175.5 kilograms) satellite will study Earth with two instruments, the Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR) and the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R).

EOIR's infrared data will be used "for applications such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental monitoring, fire detection, volcanic activity observation and industrial and power plant disaster monitoring," ISRO officials wrote in a mission description.

GNSS-R, meanwhile, will demonstrate the ability to use reflected satellite-navigation signals to detect floods, assess soil moisture and analyze winds over the ocean, among other applications.

EOS-08 also carries an ultraviolet-light dosimeter, which will help characterize the space radiation environment ahead of the Gaganyaan mission, India's first-ever crewed spaceflight, which could launch as soon as 2025.

EOS-08 is designed to operate for a year in orbit. The spacecraft's work will be groundbreaking, laying the foundation for other Earth-observation satellites down the road, according to ISRO.

"The primary objectives of the EOS-08 mission include designing and developing a microsatellite, creating payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and incorporating new technologies required for future operational satellites," ISRO officials wrote in the mission description.