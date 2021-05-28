'In Search Of Tomorrow': Director David Weiner on his nostalgic project saluting '80s sci-fi (exclusive)

It's a futile mission trying to argue against the point that the decade of the '80s was the greatest era of sci-fi movie making in Hollywood history.

Dotted with a constellation of iconic flicks like "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "The Thing," "Blade Runner," "E.T. The Extraterrestrial," "Tron," "Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan," "Terminator," "Ghostbusters," "Robocop," "Predator," "Dune," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "The Fly," "Aliens," "Back to the Future," and "The Abyss," it was an immeasurably fertile time for the imaginative genre.

The best sci-fi movies and TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime

Director David Weiner's new documentary "In Search of Tomorrow" examines the high art of 1980s science fiction. (Image credit: CreatorVC/David Weiner)

(Image credit: CreatorVC/David Weiner)

Now hot off his '80s horror documentary, "In Search Of Darkness," writer/director David A. Weiner seeks to salute that glorious period of science fiction fare with a new four-hour-plus documentary titled "In Search Of Tomorrow." This successful Kickstarter projec t has already blown past its initial funding goal and just delivered its first trailer to feast upon! Check it out above.

Scheduled for release next winter, "In Search Of Tomorrow," is loaded with exclusive interviews with the actors, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, visual effects wizards, and composers that brought these beloved films to life. Wiener's nostalgic documentary is a year-by-year love letter to sci-fi filmmaking of the Awesome Eighties that celebrates and explores these seminal movies and the influences they've had on pop culture.

Speaking to Space.com, Weiner considers this 10-year stretch to be a pivotal evolutionary step in the expansion of big-screen sci-fi classics.

"So many talented filmmakers, from George Lucas and Steven Spielberg to Ridley Scott, James Cameron, George Miller and Robert Zemeckis challenged the genre at the height of their game with great stories and the best, most ground-breaking special effects at their disposal during the '80s," Weiner explains. "Imagination combined with technical capability to deliver one of the most fertile and influential decades of filmmaking ever. Today's contemporary storytellers are still looking back to that decade for guidance and inspiration."

(Image credit: CreatorVC/David Weiner)

Wiener and his team are aiming to deliver "In Search Of Tomorrow" December of 2021 and fans can visit 80sscifidoc.com to pre-order the film.

"Considering the complications, restrictions and delays we've experienced over the last year due to the pandemic, the fact that we have been able to assemble a cast of more than 75 icons of the industry — actors, artists, filmmakers, production crew and other experts — and resume extended interviews in a COVID-safe way is pretty amazing," he adds. "We are actively filming new interviews every week!"

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.