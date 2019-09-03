Hurricane Dorian: See Live Views from NASA's Kennedy Space Center via Florida Today

Hurricane Dorian is forecast to come "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast over the next 24 hours, and you can see live views from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral here, courtesy of Florida Today.

Florida Today's Space Team is webcasting the storm's approach through its website and Facebook page here.

Dorian is currently a Category 3 storm on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale and expected approach Florida's east coast today (Sept. 3). The Kennedy Space Center, NASA's historic Florida spaceport, is closed due to the storm. A 120-person skeleton crew - called a "Ride Out Team" - is encamped at the spaceport's Launch Control Center to monitor the storm's effects and protect spaceflight hardware from damage.

Related: Watch Hurricane Dorian in Action in these NASA and NOAA Gifs

The Space Team at Florida Today set up its live video feed inside its block house at the Kennedy Space Center to show Hurricane Dorian's impact on the spaceport. The view shows SpaceX's facility at NASA's Pad 39A, as well as the United Launch Alliance's Launch Complex 41 at the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Space Team reporter Emre Kelly told Space.com that no Florida Today personnel are at the block house. Instead, the feed is provided by a video camera linked to a computer. "It's hard-wired to the Ethernet in our building, so hopefully it won't go down," Kelly said in an email. "No backup generators or anything, though."

As of 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT), Hurricane Dorian was about 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 km/h). It is moving northwest at about 2 mph (4 km/4) and is expected to turn northward by late Wednesday (Sept. 4).

"On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening," the National Hurricane Center wrote in an update. "The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night."

If you live near Hurricane Dorian's path, follow updates from the NHC and your local National Weather Service office for the latest forecasts. You can find the latest updates on Dorian from the NHC here.

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com or follow him @tariqjmalik. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.