The launch trailer for 'Humankind' has a brilliant Apollo 11 twist

Houston, the new civilization-building strategy game "Humankind" has landed and with it comes a launch trailer with a hilarious Apollo 11 twist.

The game itself sees the player take control of a civilization and rewrite the course of human history across six eras, starting with the nomadic age. Players will have the chance to build their civilizations and expand them across the map all whilst having the opportunity to interact and go to war with other randomly generated civilizations — also looking to expand and progress.

"Humankind" launched on Aug. 17 and you can get it for Steam on PC for $44.79 on CDKeys now. It's 32% off on CDkeys, and goes for $50 on Steam for the base game and $60 for the Digital Deluxe version. The game contains persons and events based on historical records which would explain their bizarre launch trailer which sees Neil Armstrong about to deliver his famous "one small step" line, only to find a Brazilian astronaut has landed on the moon before him and then proceeds to punch Armstrong in the face.

A new trailer for "Humankind" pits Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong against a moonwalker from Brazil in a battle for the moon and space domination. (Image credit: Amplitude Studios)

After the initial punch to the face, a brawl breaks out between the American and Brazilian astronaut — which is even funnier with the reduced gravity on the lunar surface — before a swarm of astronauts from different nations charge toward the pair.

While similar games like the "Civilization" series or "Age of Empires" series have multiple ways a player can win, humankind is solely based on a fame score which can be achieved by discovering certain technologies or building world wonders.

During combat, players will be able to take advantage of the terrain that surrounds them as well as special abilities of their units which gives the game a tactical element to it. Players won't just have to win battles to progress their civilizations though, gaining resources such as food, gold, science and influence can be used to further technology and trade with other civilizations.

