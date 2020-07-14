Grant Imahara, TV Mythbuster and beloved science personality, dies at 49

Beloved science personality Grant Imahara has died at age 49.

An electrical engineer, Imahara captivated audiences on "Mythbusters," where he spent 10 years as part of the Discovery Channel show's cast, which included Adam Savage, Kari Byron, Jamie Hyneman, Jessi Combs, Scottie Chapman and Tory Belleci.

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man," Discovery said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

While Discovery did not immediately release a cause of death, a company spokesperson said that the cause was thought to be a brain aneurysm, according to a New York Times report.

Grant Imahara at the Geekie Awards in 2014. Imahara died July 13, 2020. (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In addition to his work on "Mythbusters," Imahara — an avid science fiction fan — actually worked as one of the very few officially trained operators for the much-adored droid R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" universe. He controlled the droid's movements in "Episode I: The Phantom Menace," "Episode II: Attack of the Clones" and "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." He even made a brief appearance in the mockumentary "R2-D2: Beneath the Dome."

Imahara also engineered the Energizer Bunny's rhythmic beat and was a "fierce Battlebots competitor," according to a statement from Discovery, which confirmed Imahara's death on Monday night.

Imahara's friends, family and "Mythbusters" co-stars have shared their thoughts and feeling on social media following Imahara's tragic death.

I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.July 14, 2020

Heartbroken and in shock tonight. We were just talking on the phone. This isn’t real. pic.twitter.com/8zE2afcwSuJuly 14, 2020

We had so many adventures. You taught me so much. pic.twitter.com/okxnTtpLjfJuly 14, 2020

Somedays I wish I had a time machine. ⁦@ToryBelleci⁩ ⁦@grantimahara⁩ pic.twitter.com/o9FRE2l16WJuly 13, 2020

I just cannot believe it. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is broken. Goodbye buddy @grantimahara pic.twitter.com/HkLYaBK1dwJuly 14, 2020

Oh no…💔RIP @grantimahara .My God, this day.This YEAR.July 14, 2020

We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.💔 https://t.co/AqiW4zQxD1July 14, 2020

