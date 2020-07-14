Trending

Grant Imahara, TV Mythbuster and beloved science personality, dies at 49

By

Beloved science personality Grant Imahara has died at age 49. 

An electrical engineer, Imahara captivated audiences on "Mythbusters," where he spent 10 years as part of the Discovery Channel show's cast, which included Adam Savage, Kari Byron, Jamie Hyneman, Jessi Combs, Scottie Chapman and Tory Belleci. 

"We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man," Discovery said in the statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

While Discovery did not immediately release a cause of death, a company spokesperson said that the cause was thought to be a brain aneurysm, according to a New York Times report

Grant Imahara at the Geekie Awards in 2014. Imahara died July 13, 2020.  (Image credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

In addition to his work on "Mythbusters," Imahara — an avid science fiction fan — actually worked as one of the very few officially trained operators for the much-adored droid R2-D2 in the "Star Wars" universe. He controlled the droid's movements in "Episode I: The Phantom Menace," "Episode II: Attack of the Clones" and "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith." He even made a brief appearance in the mockumentary "R2-D2: Beneath the Dome."

Imahara also engineered the Energizer Bunny's rhythmic beat and was a "fierce Battlebots competitor," according to a statement from Discovery, which confirmed Imahara's death on Monday night. 

Imahara's friends, family and "Mythbusters" co-stars have shared their thoughts and feeling on social media following Imahara's tragic death. 

Email Chelsea Gohd at cgohd@space.com or follow her on Twitter @chelsea_gohd. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.