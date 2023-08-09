1st launch of Europe's new Ariane 6 rocket slips to 2024

Europe will be without independent access to space satellites until at least 2024.

The European Space Agency (ESA) and the CEO of France-based company Arianespace confirmed on Tuesday (Aug. 8) that the inaugural launch of the new Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket will slip into 2024.

Ariane 6 was initially planned to begin flying in 2020 and ramp up its cadence to replace the older Ariane 5 rocket seamlessly.

However, Ariane 6 has suffered a series of delays, caused by technical issues, COVID-19 and design changes, according to Reuters , while the Ariane 5 flew its 117th and final mission in early July.

Additionally the failure of the Vega-C rocket in December last year leaves that rocket grounded, meaning Europe currently has no independent access to orbit. The European Commission earlier this year drafted a request for an "ad-hoc security agreement" to allow some European payloads to fly on SpaceX rockets.

When exactly Ariane 6 will fly for the first time is still unclear. A press briefing with the Ariane 6 Launcher Task Force is scheduled for Sep. 4 to provide an update on the launcher, ESA announced on Tuesday.

Arianespace CEO Stéphane Israël tweeted a timeline on Tuesday laying out the next steps for Ariane 6 testing ahead of an inaugural flight in 2024.

Israël said the taskforce will "organize a detailed briefing after the long hot-firing test of 26 September, when we will also be able to provide a more precise launch period for 2024."

Here below please find the updated schedule for #Ariane6 development. With this, @ESA, @ArianeGroup, @Arianespace and @CNES confirm that the inaugural launch is now targeted for 2024.

The Ariane 6 Launcher Task Force consists of top management of ESA, the French space agency CNES (the launch base prime contractor), the launcher system prime contractor ArianeGroup, and launch service provider Arianespace.