What is Section 31 in the 'Star Trek' universe?

Section 31’s Appearances Across Star Trek | StarTrek.com - YouTube Watch On

We're still two months off before Paramount+ takes us into Starfleet's secret black-ops division known as Section 31 for the first-ever "Star Trek" streaming movie next year, but the online platform has just released a new "Section 31" video explaining much more about the clandestine organization, and it's definitely got our interest piqued for the feature film's premiere on Jan. 24, 2025.

In the new preview aptly titled "What is Section 31?," fans are being offered an opportunity to learn facts surrounding the formation of this covert espionage operation and its shadowy past as a critical intelligence gathering department whose roots go all the way back to the earliest days of the Federation.

This intriguing backstory guide nicely encapsulates the history of the group as seen throughout multiple seasons of "Star Trek" TV series starting in 1998 with "Deep Space Nine."

"Welcome to Section 31. Here's your black badge; now get ready for your debriefing. The secretive organization has always been around since the very start of the Federation and Starfleet itself. Despite their tactics, their efforts are in service for the Federation," the show's official synopsis reads.

"In 'Star Trek: Section 31,' Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her fan-favorite role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou – a character she played in 'Star Trek: Discovery's' first season – who joins a secret division of Starfleet. Tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, she also must face the sins of her past."

As Yeoh's intimidating character notes in the video above, "It's an invigorating ride!"

An official poster for Paramount+'s "Star Trek: Section 31." (Image credit: Paramount +)

Written by Craig Sweeny and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, "Star Trek: Section 31" is blessed with a competent cast that also includes Omari Hardwick ("Power"), Kacey Rohl ("Hannibal"), Emmy winner Sam Richardson ("Ted Lasso"), Sven Ruygrok ("One Piece"), Robert Kazinsky ("Pacific Rim"), Humberly Gonzalez ("Ginny & Georgia"), James Hiroyuki Liao ("Barry") and young Miku Martineau ("Kate").

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Star Trek: Section 31" arrives on Paramount+ on Jan. 24, 2025 and is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Craig Sweeny, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Michelle Yeoh. CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment serve as producers.