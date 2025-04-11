How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 online and from anywhere
There's a new companion in the TARDIS — and her face is strangely familiar...
• Date: Saturdays from April 12
• UK: Watch for FREE on BBC iPlayer
• US and elsewhere: Watch on Disney Plus
• Away from home: Use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch your usual service from anywhere
"Doctor Who" season 2 is, we'll admit, a slightly misleading title. While it's the official moniker given by the long-running sci-fi show's overlords at the BBC and Disney+, it's also the 15th season since the popular 2005 reboot and the 41st overall.
Ultimately they're just numbers, however, because when you sit down to watch "Doctor Who" season 2, what you really need to know is that — having left Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) at home to reconnect with her birth parents — the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is now welcoming a new companion to the TARDIS. But there's something unusual about Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu), and it's not just that she's the spitting image of Mundy Flynn, a soldier the Time Lord met in last season's "Boom". For some reason, getting Belinda back home after she's kidnapped by space robots is going to prove a lot more difficult than usual…
The good news, of course, is that this an excellent excuse for eight episodes of adventuring through space and time, featuring giant spiders, freaky cartoons coming to life, an interstellar take on the Eurovision Song Contest, and much more. We're also hoping to learn a bit more about Ruby's enigmatic next-door neighbour, Mrs Flood (Anita Dobson).
So, as the TARDIS gets set to materialise on planet Earth's viewscreens once again, here's everything you need to know to watch "Doctor Who" season 2 online, wherever you are in the world.
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 for free in the UK
New episodes of "Doctor Who" will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer every Saturday from 8.00am BST. You'll also be able to watch each of this year's adventures on terrestrial channel BBC One later that day. It's FREE to view if you have a valid UK TV Licence.
iPlayer is heaven sent for "Doctor Who" fans. As well as featuring Ncuti Gatwa's latest adventures in the TARDIS, almost every single episode from the show's epic 62-year history is available at the click of a button. You can also enjoy behind-the-scenes documentary series "Doctor Who Unleashed" and Professor Brian Cox exploring "The Science of Doctor Who".
Travelling outside the UK? You can always use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer from wherever you are. More on that below...
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 from anywhere
If you're a UK resident travelling overseas right now, you can still watch "Doctor Who" season 2 for FREE on BBC iPlayer. Unfortunately, geoblocking restrictions mean that iPlayer doesn't work outside of the UK, but a VPN can solve that problem...
Downloading a VPN allows you to stream your favourite content from anywhere. These simple pieces of software can change your IP address, allowing you to access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were sitting on your sofa back home.
Get over 70% off Nord VPN risk-free for 30 days
There are lots of VPN services to choose from, but NordVPN is the one we rate best. On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price and over 5,000 servers across 60 countries and it's easy to recommend.
How to watch 'Doctor Who' season 2 in the US and elsewhere
Disney+ is the place to watch "Doctor Who" season 2 in the US. New episodes debut at 3.00am ET / 12.00 am PT every Saturday morning.
Disney Plus prices start at $9.99 per month for the ad-supported Basic plan.
Disney+ is also the home of "Doctor Who" in Canada, Australia and other countries outside the UK.
Remember: Brits away from home right now can use NordVPN to access BBC iPlayer while travelling abroad. You'll need an iPlayer account (free) and a valid TV Licence.
'Doctor Who' season 2 official trailer
Take a peek at where the TARDIS is heading this year in the latest "Doctor Who" season 2 trailer.
'Doctor Who' season 2 episode list
- "The Robot Revolution" Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Peter Hoar
- "Lux" Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Amanda Brotchie
- "The Well" Writers: Russell T Davies and Sharma Angel Walfall; Director: Amanda Brotchie
- "Lucky Day" Writer: Pete McTighe; Director: Peter Hoar
- "The Story & the Engine" Writer: Inua Ellams; Director: Makalla McPherson
- "The Interstellar Song Contest" Writer: Juno Dawson; Director: Ben A Williams
- "Wish World" Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Alex Sanjiv Pillai
- "The Reality War" Writer: Russell T Davies; Director: Alex Sanjiv Pillai
'Doctor Who' season 2 cast
Ncuti Gatwa returns for his second spin in the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. Varada Sethu comes on board as new companion Belinda Chandra, and her predecessor, Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), will also return over the course of the season.
These recurring "Doctor Who" cast members are confirmed to appear in "Doctor Who" season 2:
- Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood
- Bonnie Langford as Mel Bush
- Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart
- Ruth Madeley as Shirley Bingham
- Susan Twist as ??? (She could be anyone, seeing as she played numerous characters in season 1)
The following actors are confirmed as "Doctor Who" season 2 guest stars:
- Alan Cumming as Mr Ring-a-Ding
- Rose Ayling-Ellis
- Caoilfhionn Dunne
- Christopher Chung as Cassio
- Evelyn Miller
- Ariyon Bakare
- Julie Dray
- Michelle Greenidge
- Angela Wynter
- Alexander Devrient
- Rylan
- Freddie Fox
- Jonah Hauer-King
- Kadiff Kirwan
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Richard's love affair with outer space started when he saw the original "Star Wars" on TV aged four, and he spent much of the ’90s watching "Star Trek”, "Babylon 5” and “The X-Files" with his mum. After studying physics at university, he became a journalist, swapped science fact for science fiction, and hit the jackpot when he joined the team at SFX, the UK's biggest sci-fi and fantasy magazine. He liked it so much he stayed there for 12 years, four of them as editor.
He's since gone freelance and passes his time writing about "Star Wars", "Star Trek" and superheroes for the likes of SFX, Total Film, TechRadar and GamesRadar+. He has met five Doctors, two Starfleet captains and one Luke Skywalker, and once sat in the cockpit of "Red Dwarf"'s Starbug.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
'Love, Death + Robots' Season 4 teaser is a maelstrom of explosions, aliens, dinosaurs, and... well robots (video)
'Murderbot' declares 'humans are idiots' in 1st tantalizing trailer for Apple TV's upcoming sci-fi series