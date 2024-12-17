'Edge of Space': Ambitious short film chronicles daring flight of X-15 rocket plane test pilot (video)

EDGE OF SPACE Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Getting noticed in Hollywood is a Herculean task for up-and-coming young filmmakers. If you wanted to put a holiday spin on it, you could say they're often given a snowball's chance in Hell.

Dreams of being recognized are often disappointingly dim, unless you've got a hot screenplay or, in the case of writer/director Jean de Meuron, a professional pulse-pounding short film centered around a brave USAF test pilot recruited by NASA for a suborbital mission aboard the X-15 rocket-powered aircraft.

Set in 1961, as the Cold War space race between the U.S. and Soviets was heating up, and starring Chad Michael Collins ("Sniper" series), "Edge of Space" was a three-year endeavor that resulted in a polished 18-minute calling card that's currently generating shockwaves (and accolades) out on the film festival circuit during private industry screenings.

De Meuron is a Zurich Film Festival executive and former Roland Emmerich associate who injects this high-flying gem with liberal doses of human spirit, stirring flight sequences, and unbridled patriotism all in the vein of director Philip Kaufman's 1983 classic, "The Right Stuff."

Official poster for "Edge of Space" short film. (Image credit: Atticus Films)

"A dream came true when one of my filmmaking role models, Roland Emmerich, hosted a FYC screening of 'Edge of Space' for AMPAS Members at CAA in Los Angeles," he tells Space.com. "The event went phenomenally well, as the film played beautifully in a theatrical environment with a packed theater. Edge of Space has an impact on the big screen due to the epic scale, ambitious scope and immersive aerial sequences.

"After the screening, Roland did a Q&A with me, where he expressed how awesome he thought the film was. That was amazing and so gratifying, as I love Roland's movies, especially "Stargate," "Independence Day," "The Patriot" and "The Day After Tomorrow," which are pure blockbuster spectacles with thrilling entertainment like only a few can achieve in Hollywood."

Additionally, the instinctive director was extremely proud that NASA shared his film with the luminaries at Imagine Entertainment.

"The company's president Justin Wilkes kindly shared that he and Ron really enjoyed 'Edge of Space,' which is incredibly humbling, as I admire Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Imagine's superb body of work and cinematic excellence. It has been such a fulfilling experience, as I am grateful for the journey. Getting to know filmmakers and executives that are having this positive reaction and enthusiastic response is quite surreal. Many individuals whose great work inspires me, such as Marc Forster, Edward Berger, Gianni Nunnari, Carsten Lorenz and Ueli Steiger have seen my film, which is beyond exciting."

Chad Michael Collins preps for his X-15 mission in "Edge of Space." (Image credit: Atticus Films)

To build upon its mounting festival laurels, "Edge of Space" was recently accepted to the Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival (MiSciFi), which has enjoyed NASA presence in the past. "Edge of Space" was also submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for Oscar consideration in the Best Live Action Short Film category. Preliminary voting began this week and The Shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 17. Best of luck to Jean de Meuron and all involved!