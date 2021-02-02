China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission in photos

China's first Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1, will arrive in orbit at the Red Planet on Feb. 10, 2021.

Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The Tianwen-1 rover is scheduled to deploy to the Martian surface in May, when it will touch down in Utopia Planitia, a large plain that is part of the biggest impact basin on Mars.

