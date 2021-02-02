Trending

China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission in photos

China's first Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1, will arrive in orbit at the Red Planet on Feb. 10, 2021

Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The Tianwen-1 rover is scheduled to deploy to the Martian surface in May, when it will touch down in Utopia Planitia, a large plain that is part of the biggest impact basin on Mars. 

See photos of the Tianwen-1 mission here! 

A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

The Tianwen-1 mission launched on a Chinese Long March 5 rocket on July 23, 2020, from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island.

China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe is seen by a tiny camera ejected from the spacecraft in a photo captured 15 million miles from Earth.

(Image credit: CNSA)

China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe is seen by a tiny camera ejected from the spacecraft in a photo captured 15 million miles (24 million kilometers) from Earth.

(Image credit: CNSA)

An animated image of the small ejected camera tumbling away from Tianwen-1.

(Image credit: CNSA)

The Earth and moon imaged by Tianwen-1 on July 27, 2020, when it was 750,000 miles away from its planet of origin.

(Image credit: CNSA)

A portion of Mars' Utopia Planitia impact basin, as photographed by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover will touch down in a section of Utopia Planitia in 2021.

(Image credit: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona)

A Long March 5 rocket was vertically transported to the launch area at China’s Wenchang Space Launch Center on July 17, 2020. Note the logos of the European (ESA), French (CNES), Argentine (CONAE) and Austrian (FFG) space agencies in addition to that of the China National Space Agency (CNSA).

(Image credit: CNSA)

The Chinese Long March-5 rocket carrying China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission rolls out to the launch pad on July 17, 2020.

(Image credit: CNSA)

A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

The Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter, rover and lander separate from their Long March 5 rocket after a successful launch on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

This screenshot from a CCTV broadcast shows a depiction of China's Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter-rover-lander after spacecraft separation and solar array deployment on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Agency)

A still image showing China's Tianwen-1 Mars spacecraft as seen by the Hawaii-based asteroid survey ATLAS.

(Image credit: NASA)

China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, China.

(Image credit: CCTV)

China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.

(Image credit: CCTV)

China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover (right) is larger than the Yutu moon rovers (left).

(Image credit: CCTV)

A closeup view of the Tianwen-1 rover's wheels.

(Image credit: CCTV)

China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.

(Image credit: CCTV)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, on its way to the Red Planet.

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, arriving in orbit at the Red Planet.

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's illustration of China's first Mars rover Tianwen-1 on the Red Planet. The mission launches on July 23, 2020.

(Image credit: CNSA)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.

(Image credit: CCTV/China National Space Administration)

Diagram of China's Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter.

(Image credit: James Head)

Diagram of China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover.

(Image credit: James Head)

