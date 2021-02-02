China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission in photos

China's first Mars exploration mission, Tianwen-1, will arrive in orbit at the Red Planet on Feb. 10, 2021.
Tianwen-1 consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover. The Tianwen-1 rover is scheduled to deploy to the Martian surface in May, when it will touch down in Utopia Planitia, a large plain that is part of the biggest impact basin on Mars.
See photos of the Tianwen-1 mission here!
The Tianwen-1 mission launched on a Chinese Long March 5 rocket on July 23, 2020, from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island.
Full story: China launches ambitious Tianwen-1 Mars rover mission
China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe is seen by a tiny camera ejected from the spacecraft in a photo captured 15 million miles from Earth.
Full story: China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe snaps epic deep-space selfie
China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe is seen by a tiny camera ejected from the spacecraft in a photo captured 15 million miles (24 million kilometers) from Earth.
Full story: China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe snaps epic deep-space selfie
An animated image of the small ejected camera tumbling away from Tianwen-1.
Full story: China's Tianwen-1 Mars probe snaps epic deep-space selfie
The Earth and moon imaged by Tianwen-1 on July 27, 2020, when it was 750,000 miles away from its planet of origin.
Full story: On its way to Mars, Chinese spacecraft spots Earth and moon, aces steering maneuver
A portion of Mars' Utopia Planitia impact basin, as photographed by the HiRISE camera aboard NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover will touch down in a section of Utopia Planitia in 2021.
Full story: China chooses landing site for Tianwen-1 Mars rover
A Long March 5 rocket was vertically transported to the launch area at China's Wenchang Space Launch Center on July 17, 2020. Note the logos of the European (ESA), French (CNES), Argentine (CONAE) and Austrian (FFG) space agencies in addition to that of the China National Space Agency (CNSA).
Full story: China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission rolls out to launch pad (photos, video)
The Chinese Long March 5 rocket carrying China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission rolls out to the launch pad on July 17, 2020.
Full story: China's Tianwen-1 Mars mission rolls out to launch pad (photos, video)
A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.
Full story: China launches ambitious Tianwen-1 Mars rover mission
A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.
A Chinese Long March 5 rocket launches the China National Space Administration's Tianwen-1 Mars rover, lander and orbiter from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan Island on July 23, 2020.
The Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter, rover and lander separate from their Long March 5 rocket after a successful launch on July 23, 2020.
This screenshot from a CCTV broadcast shows a depiction of China's Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter-rover-lander after spacecraft separation and solar array deployment on July 23, 2020.
A still image showing China's Tianwen-1 Mars spacecraft as seen by the Hawaii-based asteroid survey ATLAS.
Full story: NASA asteroid camera spots China's Tianwen-1 Mars spacecraft speeding away from Earth
China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing, China.
Full story: Tour China's 'Mars yard' for its Tianwen-1 rover mission (video)
China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.
Full story: Tour China's 'Mars yard' for its Tianwen-1 rover mission (video)
China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover (right) is larger than the Yutu moon rovers (left).
Full story: Tour China's 'Mars yard' for its Tianwen-1 rover mission (video)
A closeup view of the Tianwen-1 rover's wheels.
Full story: Tour China's 'Mars yard' for its Tianwen-1 rover mission (video)
China's Tianwan-1 Mars rover is pictured at the "Mars yard," a simulated Red Planet testing ground at the China Academy of Space Technology in Beijing.
Full story: Tour China's 'Mars yard' for its Tianwen-1 rover mission (video)
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, on its way to the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, arriving in orbit at the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, landing on the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's first Mars rover mission, Tianwen-1, at the Red Planet.
An artist's illustration of China's first Mars rover Tianwen-1 on the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of China's Tianwen-1 rover being deployed from the lander on the Red Planet.
An artist's concept of the Tianwen-1 lander on the Red Planet.
Diagram of China's Tianwen-1 Mars orbiter.
Diagram of China's Tianwen-1 Mars rover.
Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.
Space.com Collection: $26.99 at Magazines Direct
Get ready to explore the wonders of our incredible universe! The "Space.com Collection" is packed with amazing astronomy, incredible discoveries and the latest missions from space agencies around the world. From distant galaxies to the planets, moons and asteroids of our own solar system, you’ll discover a wealth of facts about the cosmos, and learn about the new technologies, telescopes and rockets in development that will reveal even more of its secrets. View Deal