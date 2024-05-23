China launches test satellite to very low Earth orbit (video)

China launched four satellites on Tuesday (May 21) to test out new technologies.

A Kuaizhou-11 solid rocket lifted off into clear skies above Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert at 12:15 a.m. EDT (0415 GMT, 12:15 p.m. Beijing time) on Tuesday. The China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) confirmed launch success shortly afterward.

Aboard the rocket were four satellites . These included Wuhan-1, a remote sensing satellite developed by Wuhan University, and Chutian-001, a very low Earth orbit (VLEO) integrated remote sensing technology verification satellite. The latter satellite is part of a planned VLEO constellation of 300 spacecraft planned by CASIC.

Related: China launches mysterious Shiyan-20C satellite to orbit (video)

A Chinese Kuaizhou-11 solid rocket lifts off from Jiuquan spaceport on May 21, 2024. (Image credit: Ourspace)

VLEO satellites, which circle Earth at an altitude of 93 miles to 186 miles (150 to 300 kilometers), promise advantages such as reduced signal travel time, stronger signal strength, lower power needs and reduced launch costs. These satellites, however, encounter greater atmospheric drag, requiring frequent use of onboard propulsion. They have a shorter lifespan and need frequent replacement.

The other two satellites that went up Tuesday were Tianyan-22 , an atmospheric detection satellite, and Lingque-3 (01), a remote sensing satellite for the firm ZeroG Lab.

Tuesday's launch was just the third of the Kuaizhou-11, operated by CASIC subsidiary Expace. Its first launch, in July 2020, failed , before a successful second flight in 2022.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors