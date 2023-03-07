China builds huge propellant tank for massive future rocket (photos)

China has produced a 33-foot-wide (10 meters) class propellant tank as it works toward building a super heavy-lift launch vehicle.

The China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) announced (opens in new tab) on March 2 that it had manufactured the huge tank, demonstrating that it had made breakthroughs required to produce a propellant storage tank strong yet also thin and light enough for use in rocket launches.

The 31.1-foot-diameter (9.5 m) tank was built to specifications for an old design for an expendable version of China's planned Long March 9 rocket. China has since stated it is switching (opens in new tab) to a new, reusable design with a diameter of 34.7 feet (10.6 m), but the demonstration of techniques such as stir friction welding and materials will be applicable to the new plan.

The new propellant tank marks a breakthrough toward building the Long March 9 rocket, China's planned future super heavy-lift vehicle. (Image credit: CALT)

China's current widest and most powerful rocket is the 16.4-foot-diameter (5 m) Long March 5 family, which can launch roughly 48,500 pounds (22,000 kilograms) to low Earth orbit (LEO). When it flies for the first time around 2030, the Long March 9 will have a payload capacity to LEO of around 308,000 to 330,000 pounds (140,000 to 150,000 kg).

The rocket will be used to build China's planned International Lunar Research Station ( ILRS ), which is the country's answer to NASA's Artemis project . It could also be used for launching space-based solar power infrastructure and deep space missions.

CALT is a subsidiary of CASC, which is China's state-owned main space contractor. Other CASC entities are specialized in areas including rocket making, developing and building spacecraft, designing new engines and more.

CALT is also developing a new launch vehicle for launching crew to the Tiangong space station and a larger version for sending astronauts to the moon. A first launch is currently planned for 2027.