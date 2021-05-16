China's moon-sampling Chang'e 5 probe beams home eerie images from deep space

The Earth and moon viewed by Chang'e 5 from Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1.

China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft completed a historic delivery of moon rocks to Earth late last year, but the mission is still continuing with experiments in deep space.

In December , the Chang'e 5 orbiter delivered a return capsule to Earth packed with about 4.4 lbs. (2 kilograms) of lunar material — the first such delivery in decades.,

After the delivery, the orbiter module fired its engines to head for a point in space known as Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1 , which is about 932,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from Earth in the direction of the sun. From orbit around this gravitationally balanced area, the spacecraft has returned a unique image of the Earth and moon together.

Chang'e 5 is now carrying out a range of tests related to orbit control and Earth and solar observations which would help inform future missions.

A view of the Sun from Chang'e 5 at Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1. (Image credit: CNSA/CLEP)

The current Chang'e 5 operations are bonus work for an already hugely successful mission, so its imagers are not optimized for detailed observations from deep space.

Meanwhile NASA's DSCOVR deep-space observatory has been working in this same region of space since 2015, taking advantage of unhindered views of our planet to study the Earth's climate.

(Image credit: CNSA/CLEP)

Chinese scientists have said that Chang'e 5 may head to new targets after completing its tests at Sun-Earth Lagrange point 1.

