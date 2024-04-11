Car-sized asteroid is giving Earth a really, really close shave. But don't worry.
It gets so close that the line on NASA's trajectory map for the asteroid actually passes through Earth as it crosses the planet's orbit. Don't worry, this is a harmless space rock.
An asteroid discovered Tuesday (April 9) will make an extremely close, but harmless, pass by planet Earth today (April 11).
Asteroid 2024 GJ2 is roughly the size of a car and, since its discovery this week, astronomers have calculated that the space rock will graze by Earth at a mere-12 thousand-mile (19.3-thousand-kilometer) distance — that's just three percent the distance between the Earth and the moon. 2024 GJ2 measures between 2.5 and 5 meters (8.2 and 16 feet), according to the European Space Agency (ESA). This means it's an asteroid with a weight-class that would have burned up in Earth's atmosphere, if its orbit happened to intersect ours more directly.
Astronomers believe the asteroid's closest approach distance to Earth will occur at 2:28:42 p.m. EDT (18:28:42 GMT) on Thursday, at a distance of 7,641 miles (12,298 kilometers).
The next closest flyby of 2024 GJ2 won't occur until 2093, according to ESA's near-Earth objects coordination center. When that happens, the asteroid won't pass nearly as close as it will today. GJ2's 2093 approach is estimated to fly as close as 127,970 miles (205,947 kilometers) to us — 10 times further than today's flyby, and just over half the distance between Earth and the moon.
NASA has cataloged nearly 35,000 near-Earth asteroids to date, though very few of those pose any threat to the planet.
