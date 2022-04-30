See a behemoth black hole and spiral galaxy like only the Hubble telescope can

By published

The barred spiral galaxy M1 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope.
The barred spiral galaxy M1 captured by the Hubble Space Telescope. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Lee and the PHANGS-HST Team)

A monstrous black hole lies at the center of a distant galaxy photographed by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. 

The galaxy, called M91, is located approximately 55 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices. It is a barred spiral galaxy, boasting a prominent central bar-shaped structure composed of bright stars. 

However, behind the galaxy's central bar lies a behemoth black hole that weighs somewhere between 9.6 and 38 million times as much as the sun, according to a statement from the European Space Agency (ESA), which is a partner on the Hubble Space Telescope

Related: The best Hubble Space Telescope images of all time!

"While M91's prominent bar makes for a spectacular galactic portrait, it also hides an astronomical monstrosity," according to the ESA statement. "Like our own galaxy, M91 contains a supermassive black hole at its center." 

The photo of M91 was captured using Wide Field Camera 3 on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Researchers were able to weigh the galaxy's central black hole using archived Hubble data, originally collected during a 2009 study. 

Related stories:

Hubble Space Telescope celebrates 32nd anniversary with gorgeous gravitational 'dance' photo
New Hubble photo shows galaxy's bright supermassive black hole cloaked in dust
Stunning Hubble Space Telescope image shows 'galactic wings' from ongoing collision 

The recent image, which the ESA shared on April 11, was captured as part of an initiative to study the connection between young stars and the clouds of cold gas in which they form. The team used Hubble observations, captured in ultraviolet and visible light, combined with data from the ground-based Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), which observes galaxies at radio wavelengths. This combination provided a detailed view of the galaxy. 

You can see the latest updates and observations from the Hubble Space Telescope online

Follow Samantha Mathewson @Sam_Ashley13. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Samantha Mathewson
Samantha Mathewson

Samantha Mathewson joined Space.com as an intern in the summer of 2016. She received a B.A. in Journalism and Environmental Science at the University of New Haven, in Connecticut. Previously, her work has been published in Nature World News. When not writing or reading about science, Samantha enjoys traveling to new places and taking photos! You can follow her on Twitter @Sam_Ashley13. 