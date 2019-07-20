Ask A Spaceman: The Science of Apollo | Video Show

It's been 50 years since astronauts first walked on the moon during NASA's historic Apollo 11 mission, yet the feat still resonates as one of the most pivotal milestones in human history. But how did Apollo work at all?

Astrophysicist Paul Sutter of "Ask a Spaceman" has the answers. In our "Science of Apollo" series, Sutter breaks down what we know about the moon, the physics behind the Apollo voyages to the moon and exactly how mighty the mighty Saturn V moon rocket actually was.

Check out the first four episodes here to celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing. Two more episodes will follow next week!

Episode Guide

Episode 1: How Did the Moon Form?

Episode 2: NASA's Mighty Saturn V Rocket Explained

Episode 3: Getting to the Moon and Back!

Episode 4: Beware, the Vacuum of Space

Coming Soon!

Episode 5: The Spacesuits of Apollo

Episode 6: Moon Rocks Rock!