In photos: See the Antares rocket's Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship launch to space station

On Feb. 15, 2020, a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket launched into space carrying the Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship, called the S.S. Robert H. Lawrence, to the International Space Station.

The mission lifted off from Pad-0A of the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia to deliver more than deliver more than 7,500 lbs. (3,400 kilograms) of science experiments, supplies and other vital gear to the station's Expedition 62 crew.

See how Northrop Grumman launched the mission (as well as prepared for the flight) in this photo gallery here. Just click the arrows to see the next photo!



Related: Northrop Grumman launches Cygnus NG-13 cargo ship to ISS for NASA

Launch video