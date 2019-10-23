An AMA With the 'Space Pope' is LIVE Now on Space.com Forums!

Charles White of NASA JPL posted this photo of himself to Twitter with the caption "I'm Charles. I document Lessons Learned to improve our knowledge of exploring space. #actuallivingscientist #engineers #science," on Feb. 3, 2017.

Drumroll, please...

We're thrilled to announce the successful launch of our Space.com Forums ! To celebrate their illustrious return after 10 years, we're kicking things off with an AMA (ask me anything) featuring a very special guest: Charles White, a knowledge management analyst for the office of the chief engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

White is a sitting member on both the JPL Engineering Board and the JPL Lesson Learned Committee. His career with the organization began in 1987, and he's worked on a number of space missions both directly and indirectly through institutional support program offices.

If you're into gaming, you might also know White as "Max Singularity, The Space Pope," from his involvement with the online roleplaying game EVE Online, where he co-founded an in-game anti-suicide program. White is also an active member of the Los Angeles League of Arts and works with the group the Desert Wizards of Mars which brings space-y art pieces to Burning Man.

Click here to ask him your burning questions about space travel, NASA, the future of space exploration, his work with JPL or even his work as the "Space Pope."

You can visit the Space.com forums daily to comment on our latest news and articles and interact with fellow space fans so you can stay up to date on our collective journey through the cosmos.

Let's talk about space! (Image credit: Future)

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.