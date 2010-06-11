How Japan's Hayabusa Asteroid Mission Worked

Japan's Hayabusa asteroid probe launched in 2003 on anambitious mission to sample a nearby asteroid and return those samples to Eartha few years later, but some things went wrong along the way ? adding a fullthree extra years onto the hard-luck probe's mission. This graphic shows thelong and winding road of Japan's Hayabusa mission to visit and sample theasteroid Itokawa.
