Trending

How Japan's Hayabusa Asteroid Mission Worked

By Science & Astronomy 

Japan's Hayabusa asteroid probe launched in 2003 on anambitious mission to sample a nearby asteroid and return those samples to Eartha few years later, but some things went wrong along the way ? adding a fullthree extra years onto the hard-luck probe's mission. This graphic shows thelong and winding road of Japan's Hayabusa mission to visit and sample theasteroid Itokawa.

 

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.