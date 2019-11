NGC 346, the brightest star-forming region in the neighbouring Small Magellanic Cloud galaxy, lies some 210,000 light-years away from Earth. The image was obtained at the La Silla Observatory in Chile. (Image: © ESO)

A dramatic new image of a star cluster in our neighboring galaxy The cluster, designated NGC 346, is a loosely bound This area is also a star-forming region where brand This hotbed of activity is about 210,000 light-years away The newly released image was captured by the 2.2-meter (7.2 Gallery: