Cosmic Coverage of the 215th AAS Meeting

Friday, Jan. 8

Thursday, Jan. 7

Just how Earth survived the process of its birth without suffering an early demise by falling into the sun has been something of a mystery to astronomers, but a new model has figured out what protected our planet when it was still a vulnerable, baby world. Distant Planet is Second Smallest Super-Earth A newly discovered planet light-years from Earth is just four times the mass of our home planet, making the second smallest extrasolar planet to be found to date.

Wednesday, Jan. 6

A rocky extrasolar planet known to have wild temperature extremes may also covered in volcanoes. Black Hole's Mysterious Eating Disorder Solved New X-ray images of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way have helped astronomers determine why that black hole is starving.

Tuesday, Jan. 5

There's good news and bad news. The bad news is that solar systems like ours are in the minority in the Milky Way. The good news is that's still an awful lot of potential twins out there. Hubble Spies Most Distant, Early Galaxies Yet The Hubble Space Telescope has taken the deepest look into the universe yet, revealing some of the most distant, earliest galaxies to form after the Big Bang.

A newly discovered trove of strange spinning stars in our galaxy could help find evidence for Einstein's prediction of gravitational waves. Whole Life Cycle of Stars Revealed in New Image Recycled piles of stardust ? and the stars that suck them up and spit them out ? have been revealed in a new image of a dwarf galaxy near our own Milky Way.

Monday, Jan. 4

A massive, eruptive white dwarf star in the Milky Way ? long overdue for its next periodic eruption ? is closer to our solar system than previously thought and could threaten the Earth if it fully explodes millions of years from now. Kepler Planet-Hunting Mission Finds 5 New Lightweight Worlds The list of known exoplanets in the galaxy just got bigger, thanks to the first observations of NASA's Kepler space telescope, which found five new lightweight worlds orbiting distant stars.

Sunday, Jan. 3