Expedition 21 Mission Updates

All Three Spaceflyers SafelyExit Spacecraft

1 December 2009 2:49 a.m. EST

Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko,Canadian astronaut Bob Thirsk and Belgian spaceflyer Frank DeWinne have allexited their Soyuz TMA-15 spacecraft after its successful landing inKazakhstan. The crewmembers have been placed on stretchers and transported toall-terrain vehicles that will take them away from the landing site.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Spaceflyers Begin to ExitSoyuz Spacecraft

1 December 2009 2:39 a.m. EST

Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenkohas exited the Soyuz spacecraft after its successful landing. The other twoastronauts onboard should be following soon.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Search and Recovery ForcesArrive at Soyuz Landing Site

1 December 2009 2:32 a.m. EST

The search and recovery forceshave arrived at the Soyuz spacecraft and will begin to open the hatches andretrieve the three spaceflyers inside. The crew capsule has landed upright onthe ground in Kazakhstan, as opposed to on its side as often happens if thereis strong wind. This orientation of the module should make it easier to extractthe crew.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

TOUCHDOWN! Soyuz Lands inKazakhstan

1 December 2009 2:18 a.m. EST

The Russian Soyuz TMA-15spacecraft landed safely and on-time in Kazakhstan carrying three space stationcrewmembers returning from a six-month tour of duty on the station.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Parachutes Open on SoyuzSpacecraft

1 December 2009 2:09 a.m. EST

The parachutes on the RussianSoyuz TMA-15 spacecraft have opened to soften the capsule's descent to Earth. Thecrew module, carrying three spaceflyers, is slated to land in Kazakhstan at 2:16a.m. EST (0716 GMT).

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Spacecraft Separates inPreparation for Landing

1 December 2009 1:52 a.m. EST

The Russian Soyuz spacecraftcarrying three crewmembers home from the International Space Station has separatedinto its component modules in preparation for a landing in Kazakhstan at 2:16a.m. EST (0716 GMT).

The spaceflyers will ride thecone-shaped descent module down through the atmosphere, and parachutes willopen to soften the capsule's landing.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Fires Engine to BeginDescent to Earth

1 December 2009 1:27 a.m. EST

The Russian Soyuz spacecraftcarrying three crewmembers home from the International Space Station has firedits engines in a "de-orbit burn" to drop out of Earth orbit and beginthe trip down to the ground. The spacecraft is due to land at 2:16 a.m. EST(0716 GMT) in Kazakhstan, where temperatures now are sub-zero.

While helicopters normally waitat the scene to pick up the spaceflyers after they land, the aircraft have beengrounded by the extremely cold weather. Instead, the Russian Federal SpaceAgency is sending personnel in all-terrain vehicles to recover the crew.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Space Crew Undocks FromStation

30 November 2009 10:57 p.m. EST

Three spaceflyers aboard aRussian Soyuz spacecraft have undocked from the International Space Station tobegin their return trip home to Earth. The crew is slated to land at 2:16 a.m.EST (0716 GMT) on the steppes of Kazakhstan to complete a six-month spacejourney.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Spaceflyers Close HatchesBetween Soyuz and Space Station

30 November 2009 7:45 p.m. EST

The three astronauts set todepart from the International Space Station tonight have said their lastgoodbyes to the two remaining spaceflyers left onboard the orbital outpost andclosed the hatches between the station and their Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

Belgian astronaut Frank DeWinne,Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Bob Thirsk are slatedto undock from the station at 10:53 p.m. EST Monday (0353 Tuesday GMT), andland at 2:16 a.m. EST (0716 GMT) on the steppes of Kazakhstan.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Space Station Crew to DepartISS Tonight

30 November 2009 5:00 p.m. EST

Three spaceflyers on theInternational Space Station (ISS) plan to depart the orbital lab tonight andland in Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. The crew plans to sayfarewell to their station crewmates at 7:30 p.m. EST (0030 Tuesday GMT), andclose the hatches between the two spacecraft at 7:50 p.m. EST.

Belgian astronaut Frank DeWinne,Russian cosmonaut Roman Romanenko and Canadian astronaut Bob Thirsk are slatedto undock from the station at 10:53 p.m. EST Monday (0353 Tuesday GMT), andland at 2:16 a.m. EST (0716 GMT).

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

DOCKING! New Poisk ModuleArrives at Space Station

12 November 2009 10:45 a.m. EST

Russia?s brand-newPoisk module has successfully arrived at the International Space Station,with docking occurring at 10:41 a.m. EST (1541 GMT) as the two craft flew 222miles above northern Kazakhstan, the Central Asian country that is home to themodule?s launch site. Watch it liveon NASA TV.

?Contact confirmed!? Russiancosmonaut Maxim Suarev said as the unmanned module arrived. Mission Control inMoscow congratulated the station crew for the smooth docking.

Station astronauts are nowconducting leak checks.

-- Tariq Malik

NASA will broadcast thearrival of the Poisk module to the space station live on NASA TV. You areinvited to follow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which isavailable by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Station?s New Poisk ModuleMoves into Docking Position

12 November 2009 10:24 a.m. EST

The space station?s newRussian-built module Poisk is now moving into position for today?s planned10:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). Watch it liveon NASA TV.

The spacecraft is a few hundredmeters from the station and creeping ever closer as it approaches its rooftopberth on the outpost?s Russian Zvezda service module.

-- Tariq Malik

NASA will broadcast thearrival of the Poisk module to the space station live on NASA TV. You areinvited to follow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which isavailable by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Russian Module Poisk Closes inon ISS

12 November 2009 10:07 a.m. EST

The newRussian-built module Poisk is closing in on the International Space Stationfor today?s planned 10:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT). The spacecraft is about 4kilometers from the space station and will dock at a rooftop berth on theoutpost?s Russian Zvezda service module. Watch it liveon NASA TV.

Poisk, whose name means ?search?or ?explore? in Russian, launched toward the station on Tuesday.

-- Tariq Malik

NASA will broadcast thearrival of the Poisk module to the space station live on NASA TV. You areinvited to follow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which isavailable by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

New Russian Module Due at ISSToday

12 November 2009 8:00 a.m. EST

A newRussian-built module that can also serve as a docking port and airlock isheaded for a planned 10:43 a.m. EST (1543 GMT) arrival at the InternationalSpace Station today. The small module, called Poisk (Russian for ?search? or?explore?), launched toward the station on Tuesday.

NASA will broadcast?s Poisk?sarrival to the top of the station?s Russian- built Zvezda service module liveon NASA TV beginning at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT).

-- Tariq Malik

NASA will broadcast thearrival of the Poisk module to the space station live on NASA TV. You areinvited to follow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which isavailable by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Crew Safe on the Ground

11 October 2009 1:00 a.m. EDT

All three Soyuz crewmembers haveexited their Soyuz spacecraft and are recuperating on the ground after landingin Kazakhstan.

The crew appears in good spiritsand space tourist Guy Laliberte is wearing his signature red clown nose asground crews attend to him.

Soyuz commander Gennady Padalkaof Russia and NASA astronaut Mike Barratt are also on the ground, getting usedto Earth gravity by reclining in chairs before they are taken to a medical tentset up to make sure they are in good health.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Crew Begins to Exit Spacecraft

11 October 2009 12:48 a.m. EDT

The hatches of the Soyuz TMA-14have been opened and the crew has begun to exit the spacecraft, which landed onthe steppes of Kazakhstan at 12:32 a.m. EDT (1632 GMT).

The three spaceflyers - touristGuy Laliberte and professional spaceflyers Gennady Padalka of Russia and MikeBarratt of the United States - are resting in chairs with ground crews helpingthem.

Padalka, who exited first, iseating an apple.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Landing! Soyuz Touches Down inKazakhstan

11 October 2009 12:32 a.m. EDT

Space tourist Guy Laliberte andprofessional spaceflyers Gennady Padalka of Russia and Mike Barratt of theUnited States landed safely aboard their Soyuz spacecraft.

The crew touched down on thesteppes of Kazakhstan at 12:32 a.m. EDT (1632 GMT) as billowing parachutessoftened their descent.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Parachutes Deploy

11 October 2009 12:17 a.m. EDT

Parachutes on the Soyuzspacecraft ferrying three spaceflyers back to Earth have deployed to soften thecapsule's descent toward Earth.

Russian commander Gennady Padalkaradioed Mission Control in Moscow to say he and his two co-flyers were feelingfine.

Padalka is set to land with NASAastronaut Mike Barratt and space tourist Guy Laliberte on the steppes ofKazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT (1631 GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Spacecraft SeparatesInto Sections

11 October 2009 12:07 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz spacecraft ferryingthree spaceflyers back to Earth has separated into its three segments inpreparation for landing on the steppes of Kazakhstan.

Everything has been proceedingnormally, and the spacecraft is set to enter Earth's atmosphere in a matter ofminutes.

"We are nominal," Soyuzcommander Padalka said.

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Fires Engines to BeginLanding Sequence

10 October 2009 11:46 p.m. EDT

The Soyuz spacecraft set to carrythree spaceflyers home has executed a "de-orbit burn" - a firing ofits engines to exit orbit and begin descending toward Earth.

The spacecraft is set to land inKazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT Oct. 11 (1631 GMT).

"We don't have any comment,everything is nominal," Padalka said of the process so far.

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Clown, Spaceflyers Undock fromSpace Station

10 October 2009 9:07 p.m. EDT

Undocking is confirmed betweenthe space station and the Soyuz spacecraft carrying space clown Guy Laliberte,previous station commander Gennady Padalka, a Russian cosmonaut, and NASAastronaut Mike Barratt.

"Goodbye station,"Padalka said.

"You were a great examplefor how to be a wonderful commander and I will try to do as good of ajob," replied new commander Frank De Winne of Belgium.

Padalka's Russian colleague,Maxim Suraev, radioed goodbye from the station.

"Gennady, good luck,"Suraev said. "You look wonderful against those backdrops of black space.It's amazing, I don?t have enough words. Good luck to all of you. Stay safe.Have a nominal landing."

Padalka thanked him.

"Call me if you have anyquestions, cause I know you will," he teased.

The spaceflyers are scheduled toland in Kazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT Oct. 11 (1631 GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz 'Go' For Undocking

10 October 2009 9:05 p.m. EDT

The Soyuz spacecraft set to carrythree spaceflyers home to Earth has been given a "go" to undock fromthe International Space Station.

Space tourist Guy Laliberte -acrobat and founder of Cirque du Soleil - along with Russian cosmonaut GennadyPadalka and NASA astronaut Mike Barratt are scheduled to undock at 9:07 p.m.EDT (0107 GMT Sunday), and land in Kazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT Oct. 11 (1631 GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Expedition20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the mission usingSPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Hatch Closed on Earth-boundSoyuz Craft

10 October 2009 6:06 p.m. EDT

The three spaceflyers aboard theSoyuz TMA-14 have closed the hatch between their craft and the InternationalSpace Station in preparation for undocking and heading home to Earth.

Space tourist Guy Laliberte -acrobat and founder of Cirque du Soleil - along with Russian cosmonaut GennadyPadalka and NASA astronaut Mike Barratt are scheduled to undock at 9:07 p.m.EDT (0107 GMT Sunday), and land in Kazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT Oct. 11 (1631GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Spaceflyers Say Farewells

10 October 2009 5:45 p.m. EDT

Space tourist Guy Laliberte -acrobat and founder of Cirque du Soleil - along with Russian cosmonaut GennadyPadalka and NASA astronaut Mike Barratt are due to leave the InternationalSpace Station (ISS) today.

Laliberte wore his trademark redclown nose as he hugged his co-flyers goodbye.

"I would like to express my gratefulness to all mycrewmates," said departing station commander Padalka during a ceremony tohand over control of the station to new commander Frank De Winne. "Withoutmy crewmates I would be nothing as commander."

The three are saying farewell totheir crewmembers onboard the orbiting laboratory in preparation for closingthe hatches between the ISS and their Soyuz vehicle at 6:00 p.m. EDT (2200GMT). They are scheduled to undock at 9:07 p.m. EDT (0107 GMT Sunday), and landin Kazakhstan at 12:31 a.m. EDT Oct. 11 (1631 GMT).

"For a first flight I'm probably one of the luckiestastronauts," said Barratt, a rookie flyer. "My first flight wasincredible."

Click herefor SPACE.com's landing preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 20 landing live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow the missionusing SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

New Crew Welcomed to SpaceStation

2 October 2009 8:12 a.m. EDT

The three new arrivals on thespace station are settling into their new home-away-from-home after docking atthe ISS this morning.

NASA astronaut Jeff Williams,Russian cosmonaut Maxim Suraev, and Canadian space tourist Guy Laliberte arefamiliarizing themselves with the station through a safety tour led by currentstation commander Gennady Padalka. The docking brings the current tally ofpeople onboard the station to a total of nine. The large group held a welcomeceremony this morning and said hello to family and officials on the groundduring a joint press conference.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Crew Conference Underway on ISS

2 October 2009 7:20 a.m. EDT

The nine spaceflyers aboard theInternational Space Station are communicating with Earth through a live pressconference with officials gathered at Russia?s Mission Control Center nearMoscow. The new arrivals to the space station were able to greet their familiesvia webcam, and space officials on the ground congratulated them on theirlaunch and arrival.

"We had a great trip up hereand we're happy to be onboard in good company," said Jeff Williams, a NASAastronaut who just arrived.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Expedition21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited to follow themission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Hatches Open Between Soyuz andISS

2 October 2009 7:00 a.m. EDT

The hatches are open between theSoyuz TMA-16 spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS), andastronauts have travelled through to greet each other with hugs and cheers.

The astronauts were able toverify the seals between the two crafts early, and opened the hatches early, at6:57 a.m. EDT (1057 GMT).

The Soyuz arrived earlier thismorning bearing a space tourist and two new crewmembers for the station.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Astronauts Check Seals BetweenSoyuz and ISS

2 October 2009 6:50 a.m. EDT

Astronauts aboard the SoyuzTMA-16 spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS) are checking theseals between their two vehicles in preparation for opening the hatches around7:40 a.m. EDT (1140 GMT).

The Soyuz arrived earlier thismorning bearing a space tourist and two new crewmembers for the station.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Docking! Soyuz Arrives at ISS

2 October 2009 4:35 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft hasarrived at International Space Station (ISS) after a two day space chase. Thespacecraft is delivering Canadian acrobat space tourist Guy Laliberte andprofessional spaceflyers Jeff Williams, a NASA astronaut, and Maxim Suraev, a Russiancosmonaut. The latter are set to begin six-month stays on the InternationalSpace Station, while Laliberte will visit for about 10 days.

The crew is set to open thehatches between the vehicle and the station at 7:40 a.m. EDT (1140 GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Makes Final Approach toISS

2 October 2009 4:30 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz spacecraft is on trackand making its final approach toward the International Space Station (ISS). Thespacecraft is currently flying on auto-pilot, with everything performingnominally. Soyuz commander Maxim Suraev is on hand to take over manual controlwhen needed.

"The crew is doingwell," Suraev radioed down to Mission Control. "No issues with thesystem."

The spacecraft, which is carryinga Canadian space tourist and two professional spaceflyers, is slated to dock at4:37 a.m. EDT (0837 GMT).

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Spacecraft In Sight ofSpace Station

2 October 2009 4:15 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft iswithin sight of the International Space Station and heading ever closer, withdocking between the two craft scheduled for 4:37 a.m. EDT (0837 GMT).

The Soyuz has made a series ofimpulse burns to steer itself on course toward the orbiting laboratory.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Approaching SpaceStation

2 October 2009 4:00 a.m. EDT

Canadian acrobat space touristGuy Laliberte and professional spaceflyers Jeff Williams, a NASA astronaut, andMaxim Suraev, a Russian cosmonaut, are headed toward the International SpaceStation, which is slated to dock with their Soyuz TMA-16 spacecraft at 4:37a.m. EDT (0837 GMT).

The Soyuz has begun making somefinal impulse burns to steer on a course toward the station.

The trio launched into spaceWednesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Click herefor SPACE.com's docking preview story.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast theExpedition 21 mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Rocket SuccessfullyReaches Orbit

30 September 2009 3:35 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz rocket carrying theSoyuz TMA-16 crew has successfully reached orbit after launching on time at3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The spacecraft is carryingCanadian acrobat space tourist Guy Laliberte and professional spaceflyers JeffWilliams, a NASA astronaut, and Maxim Suraev, a Russian cosmonaut. The latterare set to begin six-month stays on the International Space Station, whileLaliberte will visit for about 10 days.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Soyuzspacecraft?s mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Rocket JettisonsBoosters

30 September 2009 3:25 a.m. EDT

The Soyuz rocket carrying theSoyuz TMA-16 crew has jettisoned its four strap-on boosters and ignited itssecond stage as it heads to orbit. The rocket launched on time from BaikonurCosmodrome, Kazakhstan at 3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT).

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Soyuzspacecraft?s mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Liftoff! New Crew LaunchesToward Space Station

30 September 2009 3:14 a.m. EDT

Acrobat space tourist GuyLaliberte and professional spaceflyers Jeff Williams, a NASA astronaut, andMaxim Suraev, a Russian cosmonaut, launched on a Soyuz spacecraft toward theInternational Space Station at 3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT).

"Everything is nominalonboard the Soyuz," the spaceflyers radioed from their capsule shortlyafter liftoff. "Guy says he's very happy."

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Soyuzspacecraft?s mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited tofollow the mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Soyuz Crew Suited Up forLaunch

30 September 2009 2:45 a.m. EDT

Spaceflyers Guy Laliberte, JeffWilliams and Maxim Suraev are suited up in their Russian launch and entry suitsin preparation for their planned liftoff today.

The three are packed aboard theSoyuz TMA-16 spacecraft, set to launch today from Kazakhstan's BaikonurCosmodrome at 3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT).

"Nary a cloud in the sky. Itshould be a pristine launch," a NASA commentator said of conditions atBaikonur.

-- Clara Moskowitz

NASA will broadcast the Soyuz mission to the space station live on NASA TV. You are invited to followthe mission using SPACE.com?s NASA TV feed, which is available by clickinghere or using the button at the left.

Space Tourist, New StationCrew Gear Up for Liftoff

30 September 2009 2:30 a.m. EDT

Acrobat space tourist Guy Laliberteand professional spaceflyers Jeff Williams, a NASA astronaut, and Maxim Suraev,a Russian cosmonaut, are gearing up for their launch today on a Soyuzspacecraft toward the International Space Station.

The three are slated to liftoff from Kazakhstan's BaikonurCosmodrome at 3:14 a.m. EDT (0714 GMT).

-- Clara Moskowitz