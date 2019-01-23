Launch Photos! Blue Origin's New Shepard Soars on NS-10 Flight for NASA

Blue Origin Flies Again!

On Jan. 23, 2019, the private spaceflight company Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket and capsule on NS-10, its tenth mission yet, and aced a landing. See launch photos here!

On the Pad

In this view, New Shepard stands atop the launchpad on the eve of launch.

A Plume of Smoke

Here's a closer view of New Shepard just 10 seconds after the launch sequence initiated.

A Scenic View

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket soars over West Texas shortly after liftoff.

Deploying the Parachutes

After separating from the rocket booster, the New Shepard capsule deployed its parachutes and began its descent back to Earth.

Coasting Back to Earth

The New Shepard crew capsule gently floats back down to Earth with the help of its three parachutes.

A Close Call?

Blue Origin's drone camera looks like it got a little too close for comfort while providing a live stream of the mission. In this photo, the booster is just moments away from touching down back on the ground.

Touchdown!

A cloud of dirt billows around the New Shepard crew capsule as it touches down on the dusty Texas plains. From liftoff to the capsule's landing, the entire mission lasted 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

Parachutes Drift Down

New Shepard's parachutes slowly settle into the dirt after the crew capsule touched down.

Landing Success

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket stands tall after sticking an upright landing.