Chang'e 4 in Pictures: China's Mission to the Moon's Far Side

Liftoff for Chang'e 4!
China launched its Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon on Dec. 8, 2018 Beijing Time (Dec. 7 EST/GMT). China is the first country ever to send a rover to soft-land on the lunar farside. See the mission photos here!
Chang'e 4 Clears the Tower
China’s Chang'e 4 lunar probe lifts off the pad at Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Dec. 7, 2018 (Dec. 8 local Chinese time).
Chang'e 4 Far Side Moon Spacecraft
The three main spacecraft of China's Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon are seen in this still from a China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation animation. The mission uses the Chang'e 4 lander and rover on the lunar surface, with communications supplied by the Queqiao relay satellite above.
A Yutu Successor
The Chang'e 4 mission's rover is similar to the Yutu rover that successfully reached the moon on China's Chang'e 3 mission. The Chang'e 4 rover and lander were backup vehicles for that earlier moon landing.
The Lander
An artist's illustration of China's Chang'e 4 lander on the far side of the moon. Like its rover, Chang'e 4's lander was once a backup vehicle for the successful Chang'e 3 mission.
Chang'e 4 Mission Milestones CASC
This CASC graphic shows the major milestones of China's Chang'e 4 moon landing mission on the lunar far side, including an extended cruise time to the moon.
Chang'e 4 Rises into the Sky
China’s Chang'e 4 lunar probe rises into the sky above Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Dec. 7, 2018 (Dec. 8 local Chinese time).
Liftoff for China's Chang'e 4 Moon Mission
The Long March 3B rocket carrying China's Chang'e 4 moon far side lander and rover lifted off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center on Dec. 7, 2018 (Dec. 8 local Chinese time).
Launch Success for Chang'e 4
Liftoff of China's Chang'e 4 mission to the moon's far side occurred on Dec. 8, 2018 at 2:23 a.m. Beijing Time (1:23 p.m. EDT/1823 GMT on Dec. 7).
Meet Queqiao
The Chang'e 4 spacecraft won't be alone at the moon. Before launching the lander and rover, the China National Space Administration sent the Queqiao relay satellite to the moon to serve as a communications relay for the mission.
China Launches Chang'e 4 Relay Satellite
China's Queqiao relay satellite for the country's Chang'e 4 mission to the far side of the moon launched into space atop a Long March 4C rocket on Monday, May 21, 2018 Beijing Time (Sunday, May 20 EDT).