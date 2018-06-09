SpaceX's Dazzling Nighttime Launch of the SES-12 Satellite in Photos

Dropping Off the Payload

On June 4, 2018, a used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the SES-12 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. See photos of the dazzling launch here! Read our full story and see launch video!

This time-lapse image shows the arc at which the Falcon 9 traveled to deploy the SES-12 satellite into its orbit.

Up, Up and Away

With weather offering favorable conditions, SpaceX's Falcon 9 lifted off on its 55th mission carrying the SES-12 into orbit.

Coming Full Circle

The launch occurred on a SpaceX anniversary: Eight years ago (in 2010), SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 for the first time.

Reaching for the Stars

The SES-12 satellite brings a unique design to satellite communications offering both state-of-the-art powerful wide beam and high throughput capabilities, expanding services in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Boosters Ablaze

The Falcon 9, with engines firing, rises into the early morning sky carrying the SES-12 satellite. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket used in the SES-12 launch was no stranger to space. SpaceX used the first stage (seen here) to launch the U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane in September 2017. SpaceX did not attempt to land the booster on this flight.

Getting Into Place

On June 3, 2018, the Falcon 9 with the SES-12 aboard, was raised on Launch Pad 40 in preparation for the planned Jun. 4, 2018 launch date.

Spreading Access

Once operational, the SES-12 satellite will boost connectivity across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Up for Grabs!

A Delayed Launch

SpaceX initially aimed to launch the SES-12 mission on May 31, 2018. Then delayed it to June 1 before finally settling on June 4 for the launch target. Extra rocket checks and weather concerns were cited as the delay's cause.

SpaceX Mission Patch for SES-12

The mission patch for SpaceX's SES-12 mission.