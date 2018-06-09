SpaceX's Dazzling Nighttime Launch of the SES-12 Satellite in Photos

Dropping Off the Payload
On June 4, 2018, a used SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the SES-12 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. See photos of the dazzling launch here! Read our full story and see launch video!
This time-lapse image shows the arc at which the Falcon 9 traveled to deploy the SES-12 satellite into its orbit.
Up, Up and Away
With weather offering favorable conditions, SpaceX's Falcon 9 lifted off on its 55th mission carrying the SES-12 into orbit.
Coming Full Circle
The launch occurred on a SpaceX anniversary: Eight years ago (in 2010), SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 for the first time.
Reaching for the Stars
The SES-12 satellite brings a unique design to satellite communications offering both state-of-the-art powerful wide beam and high throughput capabilities, expanding services in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Boosters Ablaze
The Falcon 9, with engines firing, rises into the early morning sky carrying the SES-12 satellite. The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket used in the SES-12 launch was no stranger to space. SpaceX used the first stage (seen here) to launch the U.S. Air Force's X-37B space plane in September 2017. SpaceX did not attempt to land the booster on this flight.
Getting Into Place
On June 3, 2018, the Falcon 9 with the SES-12 aboard, was raised on Launch Pad 40 in preparation for the planned Jun. 4, 2018 launch date.
Spreading Access
Once operational, the SES-12 satellite will boost connectivity across the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.
Up for Grabs!
Following SES Networks on Facebook gets lucky fans the chance to win an #SES12 Launch Box.
A Delayed Launch
SpaceX initially aimed to launch the SES-12 mission on May 31, 2018. Then delayed it to June 1 before finally settling on June 4 for the launch target. Extra rocket checks and weather concerns were cited as the delay's cause.
SpaceX Mission Patch for SES-12
The mission patch for SpaceX's SES-12 mission.