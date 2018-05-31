Photos: SpaceX Launches, Lands 1st 'Block 5' Falcon 9 Rocket

Liftoff for SpaceX's Block 5!

SpaceX debuted the new version of its Falcon 9 rocket, known as the Block 5, on May 11, 2018, with a flawless satellite launch and first-stage landing on a ship at sea. See pictures of the booster and the spaceflight action here. Read our full launch story for the mission here!

Supersonic Vapor Cone

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 Block 5 forms a vapor cone as it goes supersonic during its debut launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 11, 2018. You can read more about the phenomenon here.

A Maiden Launch

SpaceX's first Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA's Pad 39A at 4:14 p.m. EDT (2014 GMT) on May 11, 2018.

An Upgraded Look

The Block 5 Falcon 9 includes a black interstage (between the first and second stages) giving it a different look than the previously all-white Falcon 9 rockets.

Launching with NASA

SpaceX's Block 5 Falcon 9 made its first flight from NASA's historic Launch Pad 39A of the Kennedy Space Center. The pad was previously used by NASA to launch space shuttle missions and Apollo moonshots.

Merlin Magic

SpaceX Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket includes many upgrades over its Block 4 predecessor, including more thrust so it can launch heavier payloads into orbit. Read more about SpaceX's Falcon 9 improvements on the Block 5.

A Reusable Rocket

SpaceX says the Block 5 Falcon 9 will be capable of launching at least 10 times between major overhauls. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that with overhauls every 10 missions, 100 flights might even be possible.

A Rocket for Astronauts

SpaceX plans to use its Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket to launch Crew Dragon, a crewed version of its Dragon cargo ship that will fly astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA. The first demonstration flights of a Crew Dragon are scheduled for mid-2018.

A New Falcon 9

The two-stage "Block 5" Falcon 9 and its payload, the Bangabandhu-1 communications satellite, successfully lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida May 11, 2018.

Block 5 Falcon 9 in Flight

The Block 5 Falcon 9 rocket climbs into the skies over Florida on May 11, 2018.

Burning Bright

The Falcon 9's nine first-stage Merlin engines power the rocket toward geostationary transfer orbit.