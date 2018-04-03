Gallery: Making of '2001: A Space Odyssey'

The Book

Simon and Schuster

"Space Odyssey" by Michael Benson documents the making of the iconic film "2001: A Space Odyssey," which celebrates its 50th anniversary in April 2018. Here's a look at photos from the movie's production process.



The Making

Courtesy Andrew Birkin

Pierre Boulat takes stills at dawn, assisted by Catherine Gire, to use for the prehistoric segment that introduces "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Finding Inspiration

Courtesy Andrew Birkin

Real-life Kokerboom trees served as an inspiration (and very distant background features) in "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Costumes

Courtesy Dan Richter

"Freeborn with friends of his own making": Costume designer Stuart Freeborn with actors in his "man-ape" suits.

Designer Pre-Humans

Courtesy Freeborn estate

An earlier design by Stuart Freeborn for the pre-humans in "2001".

Testing Designs

Keith Hamshere/Courtesy Dan Richter

Actor and mime Dan Richter poses in one of Freeborn's body suits for a costume test.

Leading Ape-Man

Courtesy Doug Trumbull

Dan Richter as Moonwatcher, the lead man-ape in the beginning of "2001: A Space Odyssey."

Space...

Courtesy Doug Trumbull

Stuntman Bill Weston filming a spacewalk scene from "2001."

Taxing Role

Courtesy Doug Trumbull

Bill Weston recovering from oxygen deprivation at the base of the launch tower during intense filming of spacewalk sequences.

Falling in Space

Courtesy Doug Trumbull

Bill Weston launching from a platform 30 feet above the concrete studio floor.

City of Light

Courtesy Doug Trumbull

An extraterrestrial cityscape created by special effects supervisor Doug Trumbull for the surreal "trip" sequence of "2001."