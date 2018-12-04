In Photos: Gemini 7 Makes 1st Crewed Rendezvous with Gemini 6A

A Historic Rendezvous

NASA.

In December 1965, NASA's Gemini 7 and Gemini 6A missions accomplished the first in-orbit rendezvous of two crewed spacecraft. Gemini 7 launched on Dec. 4, followed by Gemini 6A on Dec. 15. These were the fourth and fifth missions of NASA's Gemini Program. See behind-the-scenes photos of the rendezvous mission in this gallery. HERE: Gemini 6A's view of Gemini 7 during rendezvous maneuvers on Dec. 15, 1965.

Gemini 7 Prime Crew

NASA

For Gemini 7, NASA selected astronaut Frank Borman (right) to be the command pilot and astronaut James A. Lovell, Jr. (left) as pilot.

Gemini 7 Prime and Backup Crew

NASA

An official NASA portrait shows the prime and backup crewmembers for the Gemini 7 mission standing with a model of the Gemini 7 spacecraft. Standing on the right is astronaut Frank Borman, command pilot for the prime crew with astronaut James A. Lovell, Jr., prime crew pilot kneeling in front. And standing on the left is astronaut Michael Collins, backup crew pilot with astronaut Edward H. White II, backup command pilot, kneeling in front.

Picturing the Mission

NASA

A NASA artist depicts the expected positions for the Gemini 6 and 7 spacecrafts during the rendezvous mission. [How NASA's Gemini Spacecraft Worked (Infographic)]

Launch Day Control Room

NASA

In the Blockhouse at Launch Complex 19, astronaut Alan Bean, at right, sits with other NASA personnel for the Gemini 7 launch.

Successful Launch

NASA

On Dec. 4, 1065, Gemini 7 successful launched, carrying astronauts Frank Borman and Jim Lovell into orbit for a 14-day mission.

A Glowing Orb

NASA

The Gemini 6A spacecraft glitters and glows against the darkness of space. The two spacecraft will complete the first rendezvous mission in NASA's history. Gemini 6 contains astronauts Walter M. Schirra, Jr., and Thomas P. Stafford. Gemini 7 holds astronauts Frank Borman and Jim Lovell.

Sunset from Orbit

NASA

Using a 70mm Hasselblad camera and Eastman Kodak, Ektachrome MS color film, the Gemini 7 crew captured this image of wave-like clouds over the Andes Mountains with an orange glow from the western setting sun.

Face to Face Again

NASA

At Mayport Naval Station in Flordia, the Gemini 7 and Gemini 6 spacecraft meet again. During the Gemini 7 mission, the two crafts completed a rendezvous and station keeping exercise.

Dress Rehearsal

NASA

During a Nov. 15, 1965 systems check in the Gemini 7 spacecraft, astronauts Frank Borman, left, and Jim Lovell wear the new light-weight spacesuits. Technicians assist the duo.

Mission Prep

NASA

On Oct. 25, 1965, inside the Pyrotechnic Installation Building on Merritt Island at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Gemini 7 astronaut Frank Borman undergoes weight and balance tests.