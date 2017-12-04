Supermoon 2017! Amazing Full Cold Moon Photos by Stargazers

The Only Supermoon of 2017

The only supermoon of 2017 rose on Sunday, Dec. 3, and night sky photographers captured the big, bright satellite in all its lunar glory. Here are some of the best photos of the supermoon.

Here: The supermoon sets behind San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge in this photo by astrophotographer Kwong Liew. [Full Story: Dazzling Supermoon of 2017 Wows Stargazers]

Supermoon Looms Over Tampa

The supermoon rises over Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 3, 2017, in this shot by astrophotographer Jacob Zimmer.

Supermoon on a Stick!

The supermoon appears to rest on top of a pole in this photo by Gandhi Kumar in Boulder, Colorado.

How Big is a Supermoon?

New York City-based astrophotographer Gowrishakhar ("Gowri") Lakshminarayanan captured both these images of the supermoon on Dec. 3, 2017, and a regular full moon in July, then created this infographic to compare the difference in size side by side.

Airplane Crosses the Supermoon

Bill Ingalls/NASA

An aircraft taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. passes in front of the rising supermoon in this photo by NASA photographer Bill Ingalls.

The Rising Supermoon

Sergio Montúfar

In a sequence of six images shot by astrophotographer Sergio Montúfar near the Patagonian Sea of Puerto Madryn, Argentina, the supermoon grows brighter as it rises above the horizon.

Astronauts' View of the Supermoon

This is what the supermoon looked like for astronauts at the International Space Station.

ISS Transits the Moon

Joel Kowsky/NASA

The silhouette of the International Space Station passes in front of the moon in this photo taken by NASA photographer Joel Kowsky on Saturday (Dec. 2), just one day before the "supermoon."

Supermoon Seen From Space

A closer view of the supermoon as seen by astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Glowing on the Horizon

The supermoon rises over Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 3, 2017, in this shot by astrophotographer Jacob Zimmer.

Supermoon Peeks Out From Behind the Trees

Frank Langben

The supermoon rises over the treetops in San Jose, California in this image by photographer Frank Langben.