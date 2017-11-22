Flat-Earther to Launch Himself in Homemade Steam Rocket Saturday

Update for Nov. 26: This launch has been postponed to no earlier than Tuesday (Nov. 28) after a federal agency refused to grant the stuntman permission to conduct the experiment on public land. He is now moving the launch site to privately-owned land a few miles up the road on Route 66, he told The Washington Post.

Well, this should liven up everyone's Thanksgiving weekend.

A flat-Earth enthusiast who claims not to believe in science plans to launch himself 1,800 feet (550 meters) above California's Mojave Desert in a homemade steam rocket on Saturday (Nov. 25), the Associated Press reported.

The daredevil, 61-year-old limo driver "Mad" Mike Hughes, built the rocket and its launch ramp himself for about $20,000, according to the AP. If all goes according to plan, the contraption will accelerate to a top speed of 500 mph (800 km/h) and travel about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) away from the launch site, a ghost town called Amboy. (Hughes will make a parachute-aided touchdown.)

Hughes buys into the flat-Earth conspiracy theory, according to the AP; indeed, the rocket's chief sponsor is a group called Research Flat Earth. Saturday's liftoff won't get Hughes nearly high enough to gather any photographic evidence about our planet's shape — which is an oblate spheroid, by the way — but such a mission may be in Mad Mike's future.

He and a collaborator have discussed building a "rockoon" — a rocket that launches after being carried aloft by a balloon — that could get up to an altitude of 68 miles (109 km), the AP reported.

Hughes' refusal to accept the truth about Earth's shape might make you skeptical about Saturday's launch, and about the future rockoon project. If so, his own words probably won't do much to bring you around.

"I don’t believe in science," Hughes said, according to the AP. "I know about aerodynamics and fluid dynamics and how things move through the air, about the certain size of rocket nozzles, and thrust. But that’s not science, that’s just a formula. There’s no difference between science and science fiction."

