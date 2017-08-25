Moonwalker Buzz Aldrin Plays 'Commander Copernicus' in Disney Kids' Show: Exclusive Clip

Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon, will make a special appearance on the children's show "Miles From Tomorrowland" on Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. EDT and PDT.

The TV show, which broadcasts on Disney Junior, follows the adventures of a family — living at some undetermined point in the future — that loves exploring space. The show's creators regularly integrate science into the plot, such as discussing the debate over whether Pluto should be called a planet or a dwarf planet.

Aldrin appears as a character called Commander Copernicus, the head of the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. An exclusive video clip for Space.com shows the commander striding toward a group of children, who gasp in recognition as he comes closer.

"Recruits, today you made Tomorrowland proud," Copernicus says in the clip. "You displayed true bravery in the face of danger. You also showed how powerful you can be in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math."

Copernicus subsequently offers the recruits the chance to be part of a special team for the Tomorrowland Transit Authority. While we don't know yet what this team will do, Copernicus does add that the team is supposed to be composed of "the best and brightest."

Buzz Aldrin will appear as "Commander Copernicus" (center) in an episode premiering Aug. 26 on Disney Junior. (Image credit: Disney Junior)

In an exclusive statement to Space.com, Aldrin — a frequent advocate for space exploration in the media — said he is proud of the work that "Miles From Tomorrowland" does in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics).

"This show does a great job of promoting teamwork and STEAM work, which were both critical to the success of our Apollo 11 mission to the moon," Aldrin said. "As Commander Copernicus, I hope my part in this show will help to inspire kids of today, and tomorrow, about human space exploration. Those kids are Generation Mars!"

Series representatives added that in the past year, creator Sascha Paladino has screened the show at several places known for their work in space exploration. These include NASA's Johnson Space Center, NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Virgin Galactic.

The show received two Emmy nominations in 2016, and will begin its third season in the fall.

