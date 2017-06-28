SpaceX Successfully Launches Bulgarian Satellite (Photos)

Bulgaria Sat Mission Launch

SpaceX

Elon Musk's private spaceflight company SpaceX launched a Bulgarian communications satellite into orbit aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on June 24, 2017.

Bulgaria Sat Mission First Stage

SpaceX

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket was refurbished after a previous launch on January 2017. The June 24 launch marks SpaceX's second successful commercial flight of a spent first-stage Falcon 9 booster.

Falcon 9 rocket

SpaceX

The Falcon 9 rocket sent the Bulgarian satellite into space from the historic Launchpad 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Pre-used First Stage Rocket Booster

SpaceX

The pre-used first stage rocket booster separated from the second stage about 2.5 minutes into flight, and headed back to Earth, where it successfully touched down on the deck of a robotic SpaceX droneship stationed off the Florida coast.

Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX

Shown here, a Falcon 9 rocket sending a Bulgarian communications satellite into space. SpaceX is scheduled to launch another Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base on June 25.

Bulgarian Communications Satellite

SpaceX

A Bulgarian communications satellite launched to space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on June 24, 2017.

Launchpad 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

SpaceX

Launchpad 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, shown here, was used for missions from the Apollo and Space Shuttle programs.