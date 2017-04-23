In Photos: The Best Space Signs from the 2017 March for Science

Galileo Marches for Science

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Scientists and science allies are gathering today (April 22) in Washington, D.C., and in hundreds of cities around the world, for the 2017 March for Science. Check out some of the best space signs and more from the demonstrations.

This Photo: A science supporter dressed as Galileo (complete with telescope) is seen near the Washington Monument during the March for Science in Washington D.C. on April 22, 2017.

Bill Nye Joins March for Science

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Bill Nye the Science Guy arrives to lead scientists and supporters down Constitution Avenue during the March for Science on April 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. The event is being described as a call to support and safeguard the scientific community.

Bill Nye Opens the March for Science

Jeanna Bryner/Live Science

Bill Nye the Science Guy, CEO of the Planetary Society, speaks during a rally on the National Mall ahead of the March for Science in Washington D.C. on April 22, 2017.

March for Science Hummer in Los Angeles

Calla Cofield/Space.com

One of two electric-powered Hummers led the March for Science Los Angeles.

Garrett Reisman Ready for March for Science

Calla Cofield/Space.com

Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman drove an electric-powered Hummer to lead the March for Science Los Angeles on April 22, 2017.

Build Spaceships Not Walls

Tariq Malik/Space.com

Paige Campbell (left), 20, a meteorology and astrophysics student at Pennsylvania State University and Madison Littin (right), 20, a meteorology student, both took one of three buses from State College, Pennsylvania, to Washington, D.C. to take part in the March for Science.

Female Scientists in Puppet Form

Tariq Malik/Space.com

Giant puppets of Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Mae Jemison and other prominent women in science were on display during the March for Science in Washington D.C. on April 22, 2017.

Saturn V Made in America

Tariq Malik/Space.com

NASA's Saturn V moon rocket was indeed made in America as this sign proclaims during the March for Science in Washington D.C. on April 22, 2017.

Made In America: Friendship & Science

Tariq Malik/Space.com

Mechanical engineer Adam Yeager (left) of Lancaster, Pennsylvaniaand childhood friend Brad Ochock, an ecologist in Houston, live in different states but met up in Washington D.C. to show their support for the March for Science on April 22, 2017.

Astronaut Puppets on Washington

Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images

Science supporters hold up cardboard puppets honoring scientists and astronauts during the March for Science in Washington, D.C. on April 22, 2017.

Supporting Space Science

Hanneke Weitering/Space.com

March for Science participants in New York City dress as astronauts to support science.