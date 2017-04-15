Space Station Crew Running Low on Chocolate for Easter

Astronaut Peggy Whitson looks cheerful as she tells a member of the media that she and the other station crewmembers are running low on chocolate ahead of Easter (April 16).

This Sunday (April 16) is Easter, but the current occupants of the International Space Station are running low on one crucial supply item for the holiday.

"I think we're actually a little short on chocolate right now," NASA astronaut and current space station commander Peggy Whitson said during a media interview Thursday (April 13). Chocolate is considered by many to be a staple of the holiday, and NASA has not specified how or when it plans to amend confectionary conundrum.

Whitson then added, "Maybe when the next Soyuz crew comes up, we'll get a little more chocolate." A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is set to launch toward the station on April 20. An Orbital ATK Cygnus cargo craft is also scheduled to travel to the station on April 18.

Whitson didn't indicate if the crew had any special plans for the Easter holiday. She is currently joined on the station by European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet of France ("Thomas and I kind of like chocolate," Whitson said) and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin are scheduled to fly to the station aboard the Soyuz on April 20.

In the past, space station crews have celebrated the holiday with plastic Easter egg hunts.

