In Photos: Expedition 51 Mission to the Space Station

Liftoff for Expedition 51 Crew

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Soyuz MS-04 launches for the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 20, 2017.

Expedition 51 Crew Lifts Off

NASA TV

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin launches toward the International Space Station on April 20, 2017.

Soyuz Engines Burning Bright

NASA TV

The engines of a Russian Soyuz rocket burn bright as the booster carries NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin toward the International Space Station on April 20, 2017.

Expedition 51 Crew Inside the Soyuz

NASA TV

Cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin (left) and NASA astronaut Jack Fischer ride to orbit aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on April 20, 2017.

Expedition 51 Soyuz At Launchpad

RSC Energia

The Soyuz rocket and spacecraft set to launch NASA astronaut Jack Fischer and Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin to the International Space Station on April 20, 2017 is seen at the launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.

Expedition 51 Crew

NASA

Expedition 51 is comprised of five crewmembers (from the left: Jack Fischer, Fyodor Yurchikhin, Thomas Pesquet, Peggy Whitson and Oleg Novitskiy). FIscher and Yurchikhin will fly to the International Space Station on April 20, 2017. The other three have been there since November 2016.

Official Badge

NASA

Expedition 51 official crew patch

Commander Peggy Whitson

NASA

Peggy whitson became commander of the space station on April 9. She is the first woman to command the space station twice.

Ready for Launch

Rob Navias/NASA

Expedition 51 crewmembers Fyodor Yurchikhin of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos, left) and Jack Fischer of NASA (right) answered questions from the press at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Facility in Star City, Russia. The March 31, 2017 interview took place at a Soyuz spacecraft mockup on day two of the final qualification exams for the astronauts. Yurchikhin and Fischer are set to begin Expedition 51 on April 20 in the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Expedition 51 is a four and a half month mission to the International Space Station.

From Ear to Ear

NASA

On November 28, 2016 during a space suit training session, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer prepares for his upcoming journey to the International Space Station for Expedition 51.

Another Memento

NASA

On April 5, 2017 Expedition 51 crewmember Jack Fischer of NASA adds his Expedition crew patch to the wall of the cabin on a Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center aircraft.