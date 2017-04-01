In Photos: SpaceX Launches, Lands 1st Reused Falcon 9 Rocket

Liftoff!

SpaceX

SpaceX made history when it reused a Falcon 9 rocket booster to launch the SES-10 satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on March 30, 2017.

Nose Cone Close Up

SpaceX

In addition to reusing the Falcon 9 rocket's first stage, SpaceX also recovered the $6 million payload fairing (the nose cone) which fell back to Earth in two halves and used thrusters and parachutes to make a soft splashdown.

SpaceX Soars

SpaceX

A close-up of the SpaceX logo on the first orbital Falcon 9 rocket to launch twice.

SES-10 Headed for Space

SpaceX

Another amazing launch view of SpaceX's SES-10 launch.

Falcon 9 Launches on First Orbital Reflight Mission

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-10 communications satellite on March 30, 2017. The mission was SpaceX's first-ever orbital flight using a pre-flown Falcon 9 first stage.

Next Stpp, Space

SpaceX

Under a Blue Sky

SpaceX

It was a spectacularly clear day when SpaceX launched SES-10.

Falcon 9 Breathes Fire

SpaceX

Making History: Falcon 9 Lifts Off on 1st Reflight Mission

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a used first stage launches the SES-10 communications satellite from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on March 30, 2017.

Liftoff for Falcon 9, SES-10

SpaceX

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the SES-10 communications satellite on March 30, 2017, in the company's first-ever reflight of a used booster.

Falcon 9 Launches

The previously-flown Falcon 9 rocket carrying an SES-10 communications satellite rises into the sky.