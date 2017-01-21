Launch Photos: SBIRS Geo-3 Missile-Warning Satellite Soars on Atlas V Rocket

SBIRS Geo-3 Launch: Closeup View

United Launch Alliance

A closeup view of the Jan. 20, 2017 launch of the SBIRS Geo-3 missile-warning satellite atop an Atlas V rocket.

SBIRS Geo-3 Lifts Off

United Launch Alliance

The U.S. Air Force’s Space Based Infrared System Geo-3 missile-detection satellite launches atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on Jan. 20, 2017 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Atlas V Launches SBIRS Geo-3: Launch Wide

United Launch Alliance

The U.S. Air Force's SBIRS Geo-3 missile warning satellite was launched into space atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on Jan. 20, 2017.

Atlas V Launches SBIRS Geo-3: Launch Streak

United Launch Alliance

An Atlas V rocket carrying the U.S. Air Force's SBIRS Geo-3 missile warning satellite streaks into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Jan. 20, 2017 in this spectacular long-exposure view.

Liftoff for Atlas V and SBIRS GEO-3

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launches the Space Based Infrared System GEO-3 missile detection satellite for the U.S. military on Jan. 20, 2017 from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

SBIRS Geo-3 and Atlas V

ULA

The SBIRS Geo-3 missile-warning satellite and its Atlas V rocket on the launch pad, just minutes before a planned liftoff on Jan. 19, 2017. The launch ended up being delayed to Jan. 20.

Atlas V, SBIRS Geo-3 Ready to Launch

ULA

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket stands ready for the planned Jan. 19, 2017 launch of the Air Force's third Space-Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS) satellite. The liftoff was pushed to Jan. 20.

SBIRS Geo-3 on the Pad

ULA

An Atlas V rocket stands ready to launch the Air Force's third Space-Based Infrared Systems (SBIRS) satellite.

SBIRS Geo-3, Atlas V: Another View

ULA

Another view of the Air Force’s SBIRS Geo-3 satellite atop its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Altas V Rolled to Pad

ULA

An Atlas V rocket is rolled to the pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Base’s Space Launch Complex-41 in preparation for the launch of the U.S. Air Force's third Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) satellite.

Missile-detecting SBIRS Geo-3 satellite

Lockheed Martin

The missile-detecting SBIRS Geo-3 satellite, which is scheduled to launch on Jan. 20, 2017.