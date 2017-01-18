2016's Climate: Watch NASA, NOAA Report Live Today

Storms on July 29, 2016 over the South China Sea build into a breathtaking frenzy in this image from the ISS.

NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will hold a joint press conference this morning (Jan. 18) at 11 a.m. EDT (4 p.m. GMT) to unveil their report on the changing climate in 2016. You can watch the conference live on Space.com, courtesy of NASA.

The briefing audio will stream live online along with supporting graphics. The panel will feature Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, and Deke Arndt, chief of the global monitoring branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina. During the briefing, the panelists will discuss the year's changes in climate conditions and global temperatures and take questions from the press.

"The NOAA and NASA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures, as well as changes based on historical observations over ocean and land," NOAA officials said in a statement. "Consistency between the two independent analyses, as well as analyses produced by other countries, increases confidence in the accuracy of such data, the assessment of the data and resulting conclusions."

