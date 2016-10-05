'Vacationauts': Space Tourism Posters for the Final Frontier (Gallery)

Be a Vacationaut

Space Florida's new multimedia space tourism campaign, WeAreGo FL, aims to turn Florida's vacationers into "Vacationauts" by encouraging people to visit space-related attractions and watch rocket launches while visiting Florida's east coast. In this vintage-style Vacationauts poster, an astronaut sunbathes on the beach. Read our full story on the Vacationauts campaign here.

Make Space Part of Your Epic Florida Vacation

Unforgettable Moments Are Go for Launch in Florida

Everything Going Up is Going Down in Florida.

Come for the Sun. Stay for the Space.

Space! It's Closer Than You Think.

Out-of-This-World Excitement!

Vintage Vacationaut Posters

Vacationaut poster images will be available for download in high-resolution for free at WeAreGoFL.com beginning in mid-October.

Vacationaut Retro Lunch Box

This exclusive Vacationaut lunch box comes with everything you need to get started with the multimedia Vacationaut experience. The campaign will give away a limited number of these via social media during the first few months of its launch date (Sept. 23).

Vacationaut Special Mission Kit

The Vacationauts mission starter kit comes with a vintage-style metal lunch box, a booklet, four postcards, astronaut ice cream (freeze-dried Neapolitan flavored), a Vacationaut pin, one mission badge, a sticker and a pen.

Vacationaut Patch Giveaway

The Vacationaut campaign is planning giveaways of special iron-on mission badges during the first few months following the campaign's launch in September.