'Vacationauts': Space Tourism Posters for the Final Frontier (Gallery)

Be a Vacationaut

WeAreGoFL

Space Florida's new multimedia space tourism campaign, WeAreGo FL, aims to turn Florida's vacationers into "Vacationauts" by encouraging people to visit space-related attractions and watch rocket launches while visiting Florida's east coast. In this vintage-style Vacationauts poster, an astronaut sunbathes on the beach. Read our full story on the Vacationauts campaign here.

Make Space Part of Your Epic Florida Vacation

A fully-suited astronaut helps kids on the beach build a sand castle in this advertisement from the Vacationauts space tourism campaign, which encourages Florida's tourists to make space adventures a part of their vacation plans.

Unforgettable Moments Are Go for Launch in Florida

What's more romantic than long walks on the beach? A rocket launch on the beach! The We Are Go Vacationauts campaign encourages Florida's vacationers to go see a rocket launch at the beach.

Everything Going Up is Going Down in Florida.

A family watches a rocket launch from the beach in this advertisement from Space Florida's Vacationauts campaign. The campaign's "We Are Go" app includes a map with good beach viewing spots for local rocket launches.

Come for the Sun. Stay for the Space.

A limited-edition poster from Florida's space tourism campaign, Vacationauts. Space Florida wants people who visit "the sunshine state" to consider watching a rocket launch from the beach while on vacation.

Space! It's Closer Than You Think.

A limited-edition poster from the space tourism campaign, Vacationauts, which encourages people who visit Florida to incorporate space adventures into their vacation plans.

Out-of-This-World Excitement!

Limited-edition, vintage-style posters from Florida's space tourism campaign, Vacationauts, mimics the style of 1960s travel advertisements.

Vintage Vacationaut Posters

Vacationaut poster images will be available for download in high-resolution for free at WeAreGoFL.com beginning in mid-October.

Vacationaut Retro Lunch Box

This exclusive Vacationaut lunch box comes with everything you need to get started with the multimedia Vacationaut experience. The campaign will give away a limited number of these via social media during the first few months of its launch date (Sept. 23).

Vacationaut Special Mission Kit

The Vacationauts mission starter kit comes with a vintage-style metal lunch box, a booklet, four postcards, astronaut ice cream (freeze-dried Neapolitan flavored), a Vacationaut pin, one mission badge, a sticker and a pen.

Vacationaut Patch Giveaway

The Vacationaut campaign is planning giveaways of special iron-on mission badges during the first few months following the campaign's launch in September.

