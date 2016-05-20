Astronaut Twins Mark and Scott Kelly Honored by NJ Elementary School (Gallery)

Astrotwins: Mark and Scott Kelly

Mark and Scott Kelly are the world's first (and so far only) identical-twin astronaut brothers. Hailing from West Orange, New Jersey, Mark and Scott served as space shuttle pilots and commanders for NASA, with Scott ultimately commanding the International Space Station during two long missions, including a nearly yearlong flight from March 2015 to March 2016. On May 19, 2016, Mark and Scott (Mark is 6 minutes older) returned to their West Orange hometown for the renaming of their childhood school from Pleasantdale Elementary to Kelly Elementary School in honor of their spaceflight feats. See photos from the astrotwin celebration here. Read our full stories: Kelly Astronaut Twins Honored by Their Childhood School | Hometown Celebration for the Kelly Astronaut Twins.

Ready for the celebration

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Phyllis Tolkowsky arrived at 8 a.m. on May 19, 2016, to watch Mark and Scott Kelly be honored during the renaming of Kelly Elementary School. She's lived in West Orange, New Jersey, since 1960.

Pleasantdale students gather

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Students gathered to celebrate the renaming of their elementary school in West Orange, NJ to Kelly Elementary.

Meet the Kellys

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Mark and Scott Kelly stood on the steps of the (soon-to-be-former) Pleasantdale school for the renaming.

The Students of Kelly Elementary

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Grade-school students formed much of the audience at Kelly Elementary School's naming on May 19, 2016.

Mark and Scott wait

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

The Kelly brothers at the naming of Kelly Elementary in West Orange, NJ.

Kellys outside

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Mark (left) and Scott Kelly sat outside at the school named in their honor.

The New Plaque

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Mark and Scott Kelly peeked under the cloth covering the plaque in their honor at Kelly Elementary School right when they came out in front of the school, but they had to wait to fully reveal it until near the end of the ceremony.

Unveiling the Sign

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Students of Kelly Elementary posed as the Kelly twins unveiled the new school sign.

A ribbon cutting

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

Mark and Scott Kelly cut the ribbon on the new Kelly Elementary.

Ceremonial approach

Jeremy Lips / Space.com

The Kelly twins approached West Orange, NJ town hall, heralded by bagpipes, for a special afternoon ceremony.