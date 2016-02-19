Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Rolls Out (A SpaceShipTwo Photo Gallery)

The New SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShipTwo space plane, the VSS Unity, was unveiled to the public on Feb. 19, 2016.

Virgin Galactic's New SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic rolled out its new SpaceShipTwo on February 19, 2016, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.

New Spaceshiptwo Rear View

Virgin Galactic

In a post on Instagram, Virgin Galactic says, "The new SpaceShipTwo looks a little different than her predecessor. But with the same basic design—and a few key improvements—we’ll be able to build on extensive test data generated over many years of hard work."

Richard Branson's Reaction to New SpaceShipTwo

Virgin Galactic

Richard Branson reacts to the new Spaceshiptwo at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Feb. 18, 2016.

VSS Unity, the New SpaceShipTwo

Mike Wall/Space.com

VSS Unity, the new SpaceShipTwo space plane by Virgin Galactic, was unveiled at an event in Mojave, California, on Feb. 19, 2016.

Branson Unveils New SpaceShipTwo

Mike Wall/Space.com

Virgin Galactic founder Sir Richard Branson rode in on the SUV pulling the company's new SpaceShipTwo space plane on Feb. 19, 2016.

VSS Unity Christening

Mike Wall/Space.com

The VSS Unity was christened by the 1-year-old granddaughter of Virgin Galactic's founder, Richard Branson. With the help of a few adults, Eva-Deia broke a bottle of milk over the ship's front hull.

VSS Unity Rear View

Mike Wall/Space.com

Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity spaceship, viewed from behind at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Feb. 19. 2016.

VSS Unity Rollout with Cocktails

Mike Wall/Space.com

Colorful cocktails were part of the exuberant rollout of Virgin Galactic's new SpaceShipTwo space plane, the VSS Unity.

VSS Unity with Range Rover

Virgin Galactic

A Range Rover is poised to tow Virgin Galactic's new Spaceshiptwo, VSS Unity, at the rollout on Feb. 19, 2016, in the Mojave Air and Space Port.

Mike Wall and SpaceShipTwo

Mike Wall/Space.com

Space.com Senior Writer Mike Wall attended the unveiling of Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo space plane, VSS Unity, on Feb. 19, 2016.