Aliens May Have Visited Earth Already, Hillary Clinton Says

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton appears to have an open mind when it comes to the possibility of alien life.

Clinton thinks Earth may have been visited by alien lifeforms already, and she intends to investigate the UFO (unidentified flying object) phenomenon comprehensively, according to a recent story in New Hampshire's Conway Daily Sun newspaper.

"Yes, I'm going to get to the bottom of it," Clinton told The Conway Daily Sun's Daymond Steer during a recent meeting with the paper's editorial board, referring to the UFO mystery. (The New Hampshire primary election, which is held in early February, is a key step along the path to the presidential nomination for Republican and Democratic candidates, who spend a lot of time in the state as a result.)

"I think we may have been (visited already)" by aliens, Clinton added, according to the newspaper. "We don't know for sure."

It's tough to tell just how seriously Clinton intended her comments to be taken. For more context, read The Conway Daily Sun's full story here:

http://www.conwaydailysun.com/newsx/local-news/123978-clinton-promises-to-investigate-ufos

Originally published on Space.com.