Exoplanet GJ 1132b: Earth-size World Is Near-Twin of Venus (Infographic)

A planet close to its parent star is hot like Venus, but rotates quickly and could have a substantial atmosphere.

Called GJ 1132b, the exoplanet is located 39 light-years from Earth and is the closest Earth-size planet of its kind, scientists say. In fact, the planet may be a potential twin of Venus.

GJ 1132b is about 9,200 miles (14,800 km) wide and has a mass that is abotu 1.6 times that of the Earth. It circles its planet superfast, completing a single "year" in about 1.6 Earth days. Its orbit brings it closer to its parent star than Mercury is to our sun.

The average temperature of GJ 1132b is about 440 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 227 degrees Celsius. The exoplanet is tidally locked, so that one side is always facing its parent star.