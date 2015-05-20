Gallery: The International Flag of Planet Earth in Pictures

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth on Mars

Swedish university student Oskar Pernefeldt of Beckmans College of Design in Stockholm has created a design for an "International Flag of Planet Earth" that could be planted on planets during future human exploration. In these images, he shows what it might look like on Earth, in space, and on other worlds like Mars (shown here). [Read the full story.]

Astronaut Posing with Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth

Artist's conception of an official astronaut portrait, with the person bearing the International Flag of Planet Earth.

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth

The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth.

Astronaut Wearing the Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth

Artist's conception of an astronaut wearing the International Flag of Planet Earth during a spacewalk.

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth at a Sporting Event

Artist's conception of the International Flag of Planet Earth at a sporting event.

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth at Press Conference

Artist's conception of the International Flag of Planet Earth before a press conference.

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth in Antarctica

The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth in Antarctica.

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth on a Porch

The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth is shown on a porch.

International Flag of Planet Earth Proposal by Oskar Pernefeldt

International Flag of Planet Earth, proposal by Oskar Pernefeldt. Construction of the flag is shown here.