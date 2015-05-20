Gallery: The International Flag of Planet Earth in Pictures

Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth on Mars
Swedish university student Oskar Pernefeldt of Beckmans College of Design in Stockholm has created a design for an "International Flag of Planet Earth" that could be planted on planets during future human exploration. In these images, he shows what it might look like on Earth, in space, and on other worlds like Mars (shown here). [Read the full story.]
Astronaut Posing with Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth
Artist's conception of an official astronaut portrait, with the person bearing the International Flag of Planet Earth. [Read the full story.]
Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth
The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth. [Read the full story.]
Astronaut Wearing the Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth
Artist's conception of an astronaut wearing the International Flag of Planet Earth during a spacewalk. [Read the full story.]
Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth at a Sporting Event
Artist's conception of the International Flag of Planet Earth at a sporting event. [Read the full story.]
Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth at Press Conference
Artist's conception of the International Flag of Planet Earth before a press conference. [Read the full story.]
Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth in Antarctica
The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth in Antarctica. [Read the full story.]
Proposed International Flag of Planet Earth on a Porch
The proposed International Flag of Planet Earth is shown on a porch. [Read the full story.]
International Flag of Planet Earth Proposal by Oskar Pernefeldt
International Flag of Planet Earth, proposal by Oskar Pernefeldt. Construction of the flag is shown here. [Read the full story.]