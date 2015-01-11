American Astronomical Society 2015 Meeting: Full Coverage

(Image: © ASA, ESA, J. Dalcanton, B.F. Williams, and L.C. Johnson (University of Washington), the PHAT team, and R. Gendler)

This new view of a portion of the Andromeda galaxy (M31) represents the sharpest large composite image of that neighboring deep-space object. Image released Jan. 5, 2015.

From alien planets to star clusters, the 225th meeting of the American Astronomical Society featured talks on amazing space science discoveries from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8, 2015.

Space.com's Calla Cofield (@callacofield) and Miriam Kramer (@mirikramer) were on the ground in Seattle, Washington covering the conference. Scroll down to see Space.com's coverage from the 225th American Astronomical Society (AAS) meeting:

LATEST STORY: Hubble Telescope Captures Best View Ever of the Andromeda Galaxy

See an amazing new mosaic image of the Andromeda Galaxy as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. The photo represents the best-ever mosaic image of the galaxy ever taken by the intrepid space telescope.

Videos

Thursday, Jan. 8

Retro NASA Travel Posters Invite You to Real Alien Worlds

Two artists working with NASA have created three amazing posters showing off imaginings of real alien planets. The space agency also printed the posters for attendees at AAS. See the images here.

Telescope Captures Stunning Images of Alien Planets and Young Star

The Gemini Planet Imager has helped scientists learn more about the disks surrounding a young star and the planets forming in its system.

Wednesday, Jan. 7

Search for the First True Alien Earth Heats Up

Newly announced discoveries by NASA's Kepler space telescope suggest that the first true alien Earth may not elude planet hunters for much longer.

Tuesday, Jan. 6

Hubble Telescope Captures Spectacular New Views of 'Pillars of Creation'

The Hubble Space Telescope has trained its gaze on one of its most famous targets again, 20 years after it first imaged the "Pillars of Creation."

8 Newfound Alien Worlds Could Potentially Support Life

Space scientists have found eight new alien planets that could potentially be capable of supporting life.

1,000 Alien Planets! NASA's Kepler Space Telescope Hits Big Milestone

NASA's Kepler Space Telescope has discovered its 1,000th alien planet, further cementing the mission's status as a space-science legend.

Philae Comet Lander Failed in Sample-Drilling Attempt, Might Try Again

Europe's Philae lander's drill didn't manage to deliver a sample to its instruments during its short time functioning on the comet's surface in November 2014.

Monday, Jan. 5

Alien Oceans May Flow on 'Super-Earth' Planets

Scientists have found that planets up to five times the mass of Earth could support oceans for billions of years.

Sunday, Jan. 4

'Super Bowl of Astronomy' Blasts Off in Seattle This Week

It's almost time for the biggest astronomy meeting of the year, the 225th annual American Astronomical Society meeting begins on Jan. 5.

