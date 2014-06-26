Trending

Space History Photo: Mercury Spacecraft Boilerplate

By Spaceflight 

space history photos, nasa, mercury
Langley technicians manufacture the Boilerplate Mercury spacecraft in 1959.
(Image: © NASA/Chris Cohen.)

In this historical photo from the U.S. space agency, the Boilerplate Mercury spacecraft is being manufactured "in-house" by Langley technicians. The capsules were designed to test spacecraft recovery systems. The escape tower and rocket motors shown on the completed capsule would be removed before shipping and finally assembly for launching at Wallops Island.

Design of the Little Joe capsules began at Langley before McDonnell started on the design of the Mercury capsule.

Each weekday, SPACE.com looks back at the history of spaceflight through photos (archive).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.